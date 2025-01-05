After appearing in the first two Ant-Man films, Maggie Lang actress Judy Greer wanted to be a part of the trilogy's third installment, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania brought back a lot of the franchise's core characters such as Paul Rudd's Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly's Hope Van Dyne, but also introduced some new characters such as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror (who was later fired after being found guilty of assault).

However, the film did not bring back one of the Lang family's most important characters - Scott's wife and Cassie's mother, Maggie Lang.

Judy Greer Wanted To Appear in Ant-Man 3 With Superpowers

In an exclusive interview with The Direct while promoting her film, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Ant-Man actress Judy Greer was asked about not being cast in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Greer mentioned her casting in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as War Pig and noted how there are so many MCU films, but did not exactly know why she was not cast in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

According to the actress, she "wanted to be in it" and "went to the movie theater and saw it," but "[didn't] know why they didn't put [her] in it:"

"I was in the last 'Guardians' as War Hog. War pig, I believe, was my name in the last 'Guardians,' but in the first two 'Ant-Man' movies, I don't... There's been a lot of movies. But the reason, I don't know why I wasn't in 'Quantumania,' by the way, but I went to the movie theater and saw it. I don't know why they didn't put me in it, but I really wanted to be in it. It's so much fun."

Being cast in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was not the only major hope for Greer, though, when it came to the threequel.

She also revealed that she "[begged] (director) Peyton Reed for a superpower," and even had her own ideas on how Maggie could obtain one:

"I was begging for Peyton Reed for a superpower. I was like, 'Please, please, can I, like, run into someone on the street and get a superpower? Please, please, please?' And him and Paul [Rudd] would laugh at me, and then they never gave me one."

Will Judy Greer Ever Return to the MCU?

After not appearing in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, it seemed as though Judy Greer's time in the MCU may have been up.

However, since she was given a chance to return to a voice role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as War Pig, it is possible that she could always come back and voice another character.

The likelihood that Greer will reprise her role as Maggie in the MCU is now pretty low, but it is clear that she is still on good terms with the franchise as a whole and would return if given the opportunity.

Since she wanted her Ant-Man character to have a superpower so badly, Kevin Feige may bring her back as a voice actor for a character who does have superpowers to at least fulfill that wish.

It is important for MCU fans to always remember that anyone could be brought back, though, and it is especially crucial to mention that Maggie's name was not on the memorial wall Scott looked at in Avengers: Endgame, so the character seems to be alive and well.

The Ant-Man trilogy is available to stream on Disney+, and Greer's newest film, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, is currently playing in theaters.

Fans can hear more from Greer, her co-star Pete Holmes, and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever director Dallas Jenkins here.