Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Brings Back Ant-Man Star In Unexpected Way

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be bringing back a key Ant-Man actress in an unexpected way.

Judy Greer hasn't been seen in the MCU since 2018 when she appeared as Maggie Lang, Cassie Lang's mother. Despite Quantumania's release earlier this year, the character's current status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains unknown.

Now, Greer's imminent return is confirmed—but not how fans might guess.

Judy Greer Joins Guardians as a Pig

Marvel

Thanks to the official press release for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it's been revealed that Judy Greer, who formerly played Maggie Lang in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, is set to return in James Gunn's threequel in a unique way.

Instead of playing Scott Lang's ex-wife again, Greer brings her talents to a character named "War Pig".

The aforementioned creature is one of the High Evolutionary's henchmen and comes into conflict with the Guardians in the movie.

This will be the actresses' first time back in the MCU since 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. Her original character was nowhere to be seen in the recently released Quantumania.

Utilizing the High Evolutionary's Shtick for Cameos

The High Evolutionary's whole shtick is creating genetic experiments, which means the film gave Gunn the freedom to bring in whoever he wanted to invite to the party. Because of this, it won't be surprising if more cameos not listed in the press release get revealed after a few watches from fans.

Gunn's favorite cameo choice, Nathan Fillion, would have fit the job perfectly for any of the hypothetical voice roles. Ironically, this time, the actor got a part with more than a handful of lines—even sharing the screen with Jenifer Holland.

As for Greer, her Ant-Man character will almost certainly return at some point in the future. With Cassie Lang set to become a bigger part of the MCU, it would be strange for her story to entirely avoid her mom.

As for War Pig, fans will have to wait until the movie releases to find out if the actress could have more voice work in her Marvel future.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now releasing in theaters overseas and debuts in North America on May 5.