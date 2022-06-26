New Photos Show Amber Heard, Henry Cavill & More Training for Justice League

Although the DCEU is in a major state of flux right now thanks to the legal troubles surrounding Ezra Miller and Amber Heard, the franchise still has plenty of history for diehard fans to look back on. Most of that comes from the team-up efforts for Zack Snyder's Justice League, last year's long-awaited director's cut that gave Snyder the opportunity to deliver his full vision for DC's premiere superhero team.

After the 2017 theatrical cut of Justice League became one of Warner Bros' biggest failures, the Snyder Cut provided a look at how the story was initially supposed to play out within DC's interconnected universe. More than a year after the four-hour saga arrived on HBO Max, it remains a hot topic amongst DC fans, which included the Snyder Cut winning the first-ever fan-voted award at the 2022 Academy Awards.

It may be some time until the Justice League returns to the big screen for a new canon adventure, even though the Snyder Cut is still such a consistent presence in the DC fandom. That continues thanks to a new round of photos, turning back the clock about seven years to before the original movie even began shooting.

Justice League Pics Show Amber Heard & Henry Cavill

Multiple newly-uploaded images showcased the cast and crew of Zack Snyder's Justice League, courtesy of multiple DC fans on Twitter. These pictures were all taken by trainer and photographer Mark Twight as they worked out for the original 2017 Justice League.

@snyder_all shared a look at Superman actor Henry Cavill, who rests for a moment next to some workout gear as he keeps up his six-pack for the big screen. Snyder has spoken highly of Cavill's Superman for years, as Cavill made sure to bring his best with the character's look.

@Itssan17 posted a picture of director Zack Snyder as he works out his arms, showing his own dedication to stay in physical shape as he pulled his vision together.

@DCverso1's post included a shot of Mera star Amber Heard, who smiles for the camera as she flexes her muscles. Although she's at the center of her own controversy these days, she brought Aquaman's love interest to life for the first time in Justice League.

@DCverso1 posted a second time with an image of Cyborg actor Ray Fisher in the middle of throwing a weighted ball down to the ground. Zack Snyder's Justice League is currently the last film in which he played Cyborg, and considering his own battle with Warner Bros., there's a chance he may not return to the role at all.

@FlashLegado provided a quartet of pictures featuring Aquaman leading actor Jason Momoa training to take on the future King of Atlantis. From lifting weights to climbing a rock wall, the Hawaiian superstar does whatever he can to keep his superhero form in top shape.

@snyder_all shared a second post with images of Snyder in his natural element. The director stands in front of a storyboard in one shot while he decompresses at a table after a workout in another.

Justice League Stars Shine in Workout Images

Working out and staying in shape has become an essential part of playing a superhero role today, as shown in recent times by Thor stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman from the Marvel side of things. These images give fans only a hint of how hard stars like Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck work to embody their roles the best that they can and bring Superman, Batman, and more into their movies.

These pictures also provide more inspiration as fans see Snyder himself pushing his physical limits, joining the actors in his movie as he lifts weights and keeps in peak condition. Although it's unclear whether he will ever come back to work on another DC project, photos like these will certainly provide him with some incredible memories of the good times he had.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.