Zack Snyder Calls Henry Cavill His ‘Future’ Superman In New Post

If there is one constant within the DCU, it's change. Following the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021, Warner Bros. began heading in a new direction in terms of its DC-related films and series. That is, until the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. While fans know the new studio head wants more Superman and its own version of Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, the future is unknown. But now, there's speculation that the franchise's future may lie in the past.

While both recent and upcoming DC films by Warner Bros. have centered on Batman, the last big-screen Superman was Henry Cavill's take on the Man of Steel under the direction of Zack Snyder.

Cavill first worked with Snyder in 2013's Man of Steel, followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. Then, following 2017's Justice League and the studio's treatment of Snyder, Cavill completed his Snyder-led trilogy with 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max.

Whether Cavill will continue playing the Last Son of Krypton has been a source of debate, and even more so following Warner Bros. Discovery's interest in a Superman revival. But now, a post from Zack Snyder has added a new twist to the tale.

Henry Cavill is Zack Snyder's "Future" Superman?

DC

In a post on Vero for June 12th's Superman Day, not only did Man of Steel director Zack Snyder post a picture of himself with Henry Cavill, but he also referred to the actor as his "future" Superman in the caption.

His post reads as follows:

"My Superman past, present and future #Supermanday"

Vero

Is Cavill Making a Superman Comeback?

Following the release of Snyder's cut of Justice League and leading up to Ezra Miller's The Flash, it certainly seemed like Zack Snyder's DC chapter had come to an end; and that's likely still the case.

In addition to the director's Army of the Dead franchise, he's been busy with a string of upcoming projects, including Rebel Moon and The Fountainhead. Still, there's no doubt that Snyder Cut fans are hoping that the director's caption implies that he and Cavill are part of the studio's Superman revival.

While this wouldn't have been a possibility several months ago, there are new faces in the decision room at Warner Bros. these days, and there's no mistaking the cult following that exists for these two talents.

Still, there are other ways to interpret Snyder's post.

Another, and perhaps more likely, take is that Cavill may be reprising his role as Superman for 2023's The Flash, due to the confirmed presence of Ben Affleck's Batman and Michael Shannon's Zod. Not only is this a possibility that fans have hoped for, but considering Ezra Miller's ongoing legal woes and recast rumors, Cavill's involvement would help the film's image.

Another translation is that Snyder's caption simply means the director has and always will view Cavill's Superman as his Superman.

Whether one or any of these interpretations is true remains to be seen. But again, Snyder's post certainly adds to the conversation concerning the future of Superman on the big screen; and it's safe to say that DC fans will be keeping an eye on the Man of Steel director and Henry Cavill moving forward. Just in case.