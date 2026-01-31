Amazon Officially Unveils Its 4th Major Video Game TV Show

Amazon Prime Video is continuing its aggressive push into video game adaptations. Its latest move brings one of gaming’s most iconic characters back into the spotlight. The Amazon-owned streamer officially unveiled the first image from its upcoming Tomb Raider television series, offering fans their first look at Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner as Lara Croft.

The newly released photo, shared by Prime Video on social media, confirms that this version of Lara Croft is leaning heavily into the character’s classic roots. Turner appears in a game-inspired outfit that longtime fans will instantly recognize: a green tank top, dark shorts, hip holsters with dual pistols at the ready, and reddish-brown hair pulled back into what looks to be a practical braid. It’s a grounded, no-nonsense visual that signals Prime Video understands exactly what audiences want from a Tomb Raider adaptation.

This reveal also marks the fourth major video game TV project from Prime Video, following the streamer’s growing slate that includes Fallout, Secret Level, and Like a Dragon: Yakuza. With titles including God of War and Mass Effect also in development, Amazon is clearly positioning itself as the home for prestige gaming adaptations, and Tomb Raider may be one of its biggest swings yet.

Prime Video’s Tomb Raider Series Takes Shape

In January 2023, The Hollywood Reporter first announced the live-action Tomb Raider series, which Amazon MGM Studios and game developer Crystal Dynamics officially greenlit in May 2024. Sophie Turner, best known for her years as Game of Thrones’ Sansa Stark, was confirmed in September 2025 as the new Lara Croft, stepping into a role that carries massive expectations across generations of fans.

Behind the scenes, the project is the brainchild of Emmy-winning writer/actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who serves as both writer and executive producer. Waller-Bridge’s involvement immediately elevated interest in the series, given her track record with sharp, character-driven storytelling and her previous experience in genre projects.

The cast surrounding Turner is equally notable. Action icon Sigourney Weaver joined the series as Evelyn Wallis, described as "a mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara’s talents." Jason Isaacs, best known as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, has also signed on as Lara’s devious uncle, Atlas de Mornay. While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the creative pedigree alone suggests Prime Video is aiming for something more ambitious than a straightforward adventure-of-the-week format.

Taken together, the casting, creative team, and now the first-look image all point to a series that wants to respect Tomb Raider’s legacy while still carving out its own identity in an increasingly crowded adaptation landscape.

Tomb Raider’s Long History on Screen

Tomb Raider is no stranger to film and television, and each new adaptation inevitably invites comparison to what came before. The franchise made its live-action debut in the early 2000s with Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and its sequel, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, both starring Angelina Jolie. Those films leaned into blockbuster spectacle and helped cement Lara Croft as a pop culture icon, even if critical reception was mixed.

In 2007, the character returned in animated form with Revisioned: Tomb Raider, a short-lived animated series that experimented with stylized storytelling. More than a decade later, Warner Bros. rebooted the property with 2018’s Tomb Raider, starring Alicia Vikander. That film drew inspiration from the modern Survivor era of the games, presenting a younger, more vulnerable Lara at the start of her journey.

Most recently, Netflix expanded the franchise with the animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, which bridges the gap between the franchise’s Survivor and Classic eras. Prime Video’s upcoming series will further unify the franchise’s disparate timelines, making its creative choices more important than ever.

But before Tomb Raider, Prime Video had already established a pattern with its video game adaptations, each introduced with a carefully curated first look.

Other Amazon Prime Video Gaming Adaptations

Fallout

Prime Video

Prime Video’s most successful video game adaptation to date, Fallout became a breakout hit by fully embracing the world that made the games beloved in the first place. Set 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse, the series follows Vault dwellers and wasteland survivors as they clash, search for meaning, and struggle to stay alive in a world filled with irradiated horrors, marauders, and enigmatic power players.

When Prime Video dropped the first official photos of Fallout in November 2023, the imagery underscored the show’s fidelity to its source material. The shots featured Ella Purnell’s Lucy in her vault jumpsuit, Aaron Moten’s Maximus clad in Brotherhood of Steel power armor, and Walton Goggins’ uncanny Cooper Howard, complete with prosthetics that mimic the look of the games’ mutated ghouls.

Secret Level

Secret Level carved out its own lane by ditching a single storyline in favor of an animated anthology that drops viewers into a wide range of iconic video game universes. Each episode tells a self-contained story, allowing the series to jump between tones, genres, and visual styles without being boxed in by one franchise.

The first look at the series, unveiled in a Gamescom trailer in August 2024, leaned hard into that flexibility. The trailer showcased the series’ wildly different aesthetics, including hyper-realistic sci-fi action, stylized fantasy, and surreal horror. One of the trailer’s most surprising moments featured a character who bore a striking resemblance to actor Keanu Reeves, who was later confirmed as part of the series’ sprawling, star-studded cast.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Like a Dragon: Yakuza, a live-action adaptation of Sega’s long-running crime saga, provides a grounded, character-driven take on Tokyo’s criminal underworld. The series, starring Japanese actor Ryoma Takeuchi, centers on Kazuma Kiryu’s rise and internal conflict as he’s pulled between loyalty, violence, and the rigid codes of the yakuza.

The July 2024 trailer and promotional imagery leaned into stark duality, juxtaposing Kiryu’s shirtless, tattooed look with another of him in a sleek suit, wielding a pistol, highlighting the character’s split identity.