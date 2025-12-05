Prime Video’s God of War TV Show Will Copy One Successful Strategy From The Fallout Series

Prime Video's God of War TV show is making progress, and a new update reveals the adaptation will follow in the footsteps of Amazon's other successful video game TV series, Fallout. A God of War TV show went into development at Amazon Studios as early as 2022, but it wasn't until 2025 that the project gained momentum. In late 2024, showrunner Ronald D. Moore boarded the series, and now Amazon has added another high-profile talent to the highly anticipated adaptation.

As God of War enters pre-production ahead of its filming start in 2026, Deadline reports that Frederick E.O. Toye has been brought onto the show to direct the first two episodes. Toye's directing history includes episodes of The Boys, The Terminal List, and Shōgun, the last of which earned the director a Primetime Emmy win. Additionally, Toye has served as a director on Prime Video's other major game adaptation, Fallout, directing episodes 6 and 7 of Season 1, as well as the first episodes of Season 2.

Amazon's decision to recruit a successful and high-profile director like Toye to helm the opening episodes of God of War is similar to the strategy that the studio used to launch Fallout, which had its opening three episodes directed by Jonathan Nolan. Nolan also served as an executive producer on Fallout, overseeing many creative decisions on the show. But his direction of the first episodes was responsible for establishing the show's style and tone, which was carried throughout the rest of the series, and also hooked audiences into the series' premise.

Similarly, the opening episodes of the God of War show will be crucial to establishing the series's story, characters, and style. If Toye can nail the embodiment of the game in these initial episodes as Nolan did in Fallout, then it will entice viewers to continue the series and set up another successful video game adaptation franchise for Prime Video.

Thankfully, Toye's history as a director suggests that he is more than up to the task, and his involvement on Fallout means he already has experience in bringing a successful video game franchise to the screen, making him a top choice to do the same with God of War.

God of War is based on Sony Santa Monica's award-winning franchise, which began in 2005, with the most recent instalment, God of War Ragnarok, releasing in 2022. Ronald D. Moore is overseeing the show as showrunner and executive producer, with the game's director, Cory Barlog, also serving as a producer.

How God of War Can Follow Fallout's Success

Both Fallout and God of War share similarities, as they are both majorly successful video game franchises. Fallout has set the bar high with its TV adaptation, which is beloved by fans, and the show has gone on to be nominated at the Emmy Awards and win at The Game Awards.

By all metrics, God of War has the potential to do the same, particularly as the series will adapt the highly regarded 2018 Norse Saga reboot, which follows Kratos and his son, Atreus, in the world of Norse mythology. While God of War will differ from Fallout because it will stick to the story of the games (while Fallout tells an original story set in the franchise's world), the story of God of War and God of War Ragnarok are two of the most-loved stories in the video game series, and make for an epic narrative on television.

It seems likely that each of God of War's confirmed two seasons will tackle one of the Norse Saga games, meaning Toye's first two episodes will be responsible for setting up Kratos (played by Christopher Judge in the games) and Atreus' journey from God of War (2018). This also likely means Toye will be in charge of bringing the Kratos vs. Baldur fight to life in the first episodes, which is one of the game's most notorious scenes. It's also possible that the first two episodes could get as far as Kratos and Atreus' interaction with the World Serpent - another moment fans are eagerly waiting to see come to life.

Should the adaptations of all these elements in the opening episodes prove to be successful, then God of War is definitely priming itself to be another top-tier video game adaptation in Prime Video's repertoire (which will next expand with a Mass Effect TV adaptation.)