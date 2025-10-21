God of War TV Series Casting Call Reveals 10 Characters From Video Game

Amazon Prime Video's God of War series received an exciting casting update, revealing 10 characters from the hit PlayStation video game. In December 2022, Prime Video ordered a series adaptation of God of War produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. The live-action show is expected to follow the storyline of the game, meaning that it revolves around the journey of Kratos and his son, Atreus, as they venture to the highest peak of the realm to spread the ashes of his second wife, Faye.

However, in October 2024, Deadline reported that Sony Pictures TV and Amazon Studios are staging a "do-over" of the God of War series after original showrunner Rafe Judkins (Wheel of Time), alongside executive producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus, left the project after the studios were "looking to move in a different creative direction." Star Trek's Ronald D. Moore officially served as Judkins' replacement, and he previously confirmed that Amazon already ordered two seasons of the series, indicating that the show is in good hands ahead of its release.

As one of Amazon's five video game adaptations on the small screen, God of War is still shrouded in secrecy, but new casting details from entertainment insider Daniel Richtman about the core characters of the series may have shed some light on what to expect.

The 10 Main Video Game Characters of Prime Video's 'God of War' Series

Kratos

Sony

The first casting call is for a role named Zion (whom many believed to be Kratos). The character is described as a "war-hardened, muscular figure haunted by loss and a violent past." The role has high demands for intense physicality, hand-to-hand combat, and possible nudity.

In the world of God of War, Kratos has fled to Midgard in the Norse world as he seeks a quieter life following his wife's death. However, he struggles to connect with his 10-year-old son, Atreus, leading to an unlikely bond as they are forced to work together to survive as his past comes back to haunt him. Kratos uses his iconic Leviathan Axe and his shield in battling other gods and monsters.

Atreus

Sony

Part of the casting call is for a one-year series regular role named "Joshua," who is described as a boy aged nine to 12 years old and someone who is "intelligent, curious, and emotionally neglected." This character is all but confirmed to be Atreus, the son of Kratos who often seeks his father's approval and validation as he tries to be like him in a dangerous world of gods and monsters.

While Kratos is his father, what makes Atreus interesting is the fact that his late mother, Faye, was a giant, because it provides a solid clue on who he truly is based on Norse mythology. In the video game, Atreus is often portrayed as compassionate yet sometimes reckless and someone who is trying to find a place in the world. His main weapon is a bow and arrow.

Odin

Sony

Another series regular in the God of War series is a role intended for Odin, with the casting call describing the character as "a manipulative and god-like patriarch obsessed with prophecy and control."

As the Allfather and Raven God, Odin didn't really appear in the first God of War videogame in 2018. However, he made a triumphant debut in God of War: Ragnarok, serving as the main antagonist and the threat who looms over Midgard.

Odin is a master manipulator who could prove to be one of, if not, perhaps Kratos' most dangerous enemy. As a power-hungry and knowledge seeking villain, the Allfather has the means to win any fight, which proves troublesome for the father-son duo of Kratos and Atreus.

Sif

Sony

The casting call for Phoebe appears to be referring to Sif, mainly due to the character's description of her life changing for the better "after marrying a powerful man," which led her to have access to resources she never had. The character is also described as having "quiet intelligence and diplomatic skills," which certainly alludes to Sif's duties in Asgard.

Sif is Thor's wife in God of War: Ragnarok, and her role includes navigating the God of Thunder's alcoholism and volatile nature while keeping the peace in New Midgard. She is also resentful of Odin's manipulative nature.

Baldur

Sony

A casting call for Glen appears to be in line with Baldur, the chief villain of 2018's God of War, Odin's son, and Thor's brother. The character is described as someone who "feels overshadowed by his brothers and carries his father's manipulative streak."

Baldur has a unique situation because he is made invulnerable by his mother, Freya, meaning that he is unable to feel pain. He is eventually driven mad by this spell, leading him to a tension-filled pursuit of Kratos and Atreus because he believed that the former would be the key to ending his curse. Ultimately, Kratos defeats him in God of War, but he later realizes that Baldur is only a pawn in Odin's grand scheme of trying to take him out.

Thor

Sony

While MCU fans know Thor as an Avenger, God of War's version of the Norse God of Thunder is an entirely different (and much dangerous) beast. The casting call for Roy alludes to the video game version of Thor, described as a "broken man burdened by guilt and alcoholism after years of violence and manipulation by his father." The description also referred to Roy as "a dormant volcano ready to explode."

Interestingly, the character is described as a recurring guest star for Season 1 before being given the option to become a series regular for Season 2. Based on this reveal, it's possible that Thor will only show up in limited capacity, potentially taunting Kratos or warning him to stand down.

Thor has been a recurring threat for Kratos and Atreus, and it was further amplified in God of War: Ragnarok. Armed by Mjölnir and superhuman strength and invulnerability, Thor was a tough enemy to defeat for Kratos, and it required the combined might of various weapons (Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, and Draupnir Spear) and appeal to reason to take the Norse god down in the video game.

Freya

Sony

Freya is Odin's ex-wife and Baldur's mother in the video game. The casting call for Julia in the list appears to allude to Freya, with the description saying that she is "wise and haunted by her past" and has "lived in isolation for a century after being exiled."

As the mother of Baldur, Freya was out for blood against Kratos because he killed her son. Despite that, the pair's differences were resolved, and they fight side by side with one another against Odin's forces. Similar to Thor, the casting call for the character is described as a recurring guest star for Season 1 before becoming a series regular for the show's sophomore run.

Laufey

Sony

Laufey is Kratos' second wife and Atreus' mother, who is a Jötunn from Jotunheim. While she may be dead in the show's timeline, her crucial appearances in Kratos' dreams and visions help him to continue living his life while still trying his best to be a better father for Atreus.

The casting call for Annelise (female, 40s to 50s) is a direct reference to Laufey, especially after the description stated that she is a "mysterious, battle-hardened warrior" who has deep love for her son and husband. The character's role in Season 1 is confirmed to be "limited to voiceover only," further indicating that this might end up being Laufey.

Sigrun

Sony

A casting call for Frida, a recurring guest star, reveals that she is a "strong, loyal commander of elite warriors." Based on that description, it appears to be referring to Sigrun, the Valkyrie Queen whom Kratos and Atreus defeated and freed from Odin's curse of insanity.

Sigrun eventually became a pivotal member of Kratos and Atreus' loyal allies, considering that she had eternal gratitude toward the father-son pair after obtaining her freedom.

Magni

Sony

Another casting call describes Lassen as a "charming, adventurous immortal with a natural charisma" and a "skilled hunter." He is also said to be "deeply protective of his younger brother."

Based on that description, it could be referring to Magni, Thor's eldest son who accompanied Baldur in his quest to kill Kratos and Atreus in the first God of War movie. He is an arrogant and sadistic villain who enjoys the ups and downs of battle.