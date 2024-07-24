Is God of War Kratos Movie Releasing In 2025? Dwayne Johnson Film Speculation Explained

Fans think a God of War movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the god-killer Kratos could be released in 2025.

Sony launched PlayStation Productions in 2019 to bring its biggest gaming franchises to screens. It has already delivered adaptations of Uncharted, Gran Turismo, and The Last of Us, with more to receive the same treatment soon.

God of War Movie Rumors Explained

Dwayne Johnson as Kratos

A trailer of God of War: Origin has gone viral on YouTube, depicting Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson leading the way as Kratos. The footage focuses on the Greek mythology era of God of War, which set its focus on the Gods of Olympus and Kratos' feud against them.

That said, the trailer for the 2025 movie is nothing more than a fan-made creation from YouTuber Darth Trailer comprised of footage from other movies with clips from the God of War game franchise sprinkled within.

But that doesn't mean there isn't any truth to God of War finally receiving a long-awaited live-action adaptation.

Unfortunately, God of War will not be seen on the big screen, but another adaptation is still in the works at Amazon—more on that later.

PlayStation has been looking to bring God of War to screens for many years. In 2005, Variety reported that Batman Begins production company Mosaic Group was developing an adaptation to be distributed for Universal (via IGN).

Sony Santa Monica's Director of Product Development, John Hight, confirmed in 2010 that only "a script [had] transpired at this stage." According to The Hollywood Reporter, that script was from executive producer David Self while Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan were hired to rewrite it in 2012.

Speaking to Crave, Dunstan confirmed in 2013 that a fresh script draft had recently been turned in, teasing how "the door was left wide open to be bold."

Talk of the movie adaptation died off for a long time after that, but a Sony spokesman denied to The New York Times in 2021 that God of War was set to receive the film or TV treatment.

God of War game director Cory Barlog took to X (formerly Twitter) in June 2023 to respond to rumors Amazon is "strongly considering" The Rock to play Kratos, revealing he has "literally never heard anything about this."

[ Sony Debunks God of War Movie Rumors ]

Everything We Know About Amazon's God of War Series

PlayStation

Deadline exclusively revealed in March 2022 that a live-action God of War TV series is being eyed at Amazon Prime Video. The mythology-centric series is set to arrive from The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins.

God of War received an official series order from Amazon Prime Video in December 2022. Sony Pictures Television Studios President Katherine Pope labeled it a "premium live-action series" (via Deadline).

Speaking with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television, Vernon Sanders, noted the studio's track record for popular adaptations. He said, as always, they are looking for the "real emotional core" with God of War:

"We do incredibly well with adaptations, from 'Invincible' to 'The Boys' . I mean, we just covered so many of them, right? And so we know that there's such a passionate fan base for 'God of War' . But the thing that we're always looking for is whether there is a real emotional core, if there's a real narrative story, and I think [that’s] part of what makes 'God of War' so special."

Sanders added how the heart of God of War is "this story of fathers and sons," teasing how the series will be "incredibly true to the source material, and also compelling on its own:"

"At the center of it all is this story of fathers and sons, and families, set against this giant epic landscape. So what Rafe [Judkins] and Mark [Fergus] and Hawk [Ostby] have come up with for the first season, and for the series, I think, is both incredibly true to the source material, and also compelling on its own. If you never played the game, you will fall in love with the show and feel very much invited in. So we think it's going to be huge."

As Sanders discussed the plot for "the first season, and for the series," it appears Amazon is already eyeing a multi-season arc for God of War.

It's unclear if the series will pursue the Greek or Norse eras of God of War, which have been explored across the long-running game franchise. But as the more recent releases opted for the Norse angle with Thor, Odin, and Loki, that may be a more likely direction for Amazon.

Looking at Amazon's last video game adaptation, Fallout, the series was announced in July 2020 and released in April 2024. As God of War only received an official greenlight in December 2022, fans may be waiting for its release.

With no signs of production starting anytime soon and no news on casting for the major roles, it would be surprising to see it released anytime before late 2027.

Read more about God of War on The Direct:

Is a God of War Movie Releasing In 2024? New Speculation Explained

How God of War's Thor & Loki Differ From Their Marvel Counterparts

God of War Director Cory Barlog Reacts To Fortnite's Kratos Skin Reveal