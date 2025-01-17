Here's When All the Queen's Men Season 4 Episode 9 Release Is Now Expected

All the Queen's Men Season 4, Episode 9 release news is coming, but fans are confused about when that may happen.

The hit BET+ drama from TV legend Tyler Perry has wowed audiences on the streamer since 2021. It is set against the exciting backdrop of Atlanta's bustling nightlife.

The series follows the ruthless Madam (played by Eva Marcille), who rules over some of Peachtree City's biggest and best male exotic nightclubs.

When Will All the Queen's Men Season 4 Episode 9 Be Released?

BET

All the Queen's Men Season 4 is not finished with new releases; it is just taking a break.

Season 4, Episode 9 quickly became a topic of conversation amongst fans of the beloved BET+ drama following the release of Episode 8. Episode 8 (released on January 9) marks the series' last release (at least for a while) as Season 4 enters its typical mid-season break.

All the Queen's Men Season 4 is still planned to have 15 episodes when things are all said and done; however, those episodes will be split into two bunches—as has been the case with several past seasons of the series.

Previous mid-season gaps have been around five months. Season 3 stopped its first part of releases in August 2023 and returned after five months in January 2024. Season 2 did the same, just a year earlier in August 2022 and January 2023.

If Season 4 were to follow a similar five-month window between releases, then an Episode 9 debut sometime in June 2025 feels right.

However, Season 4 has shaken up the All the Queen's Men formula compared to Seasons 2 and 3, starting in January rather than August. The series may opt for a longer or shorter mid-season break.

What Will Happen in All the Queen's Men Season 4?

All the Queen's Men Season 4 ended its first half with a bang, setting up major story threads that should come into play when an Episode 9 release happens.

The series left fans hanging a bit as major turns of fate came to pass for some of its most significant characters.

Episode 8 (subtitled "You Got Served") saw Keith Swift's Babyface deny being Qunicy's father, Midnight turn Renee's romantic advances down, and—arguably most shockingly—Trouble got arrested, and some dangerous alliances were revealed.

Fans can expect Episode 9 to pick up on all of these. Most prominent going forward will likely be this cabal that has been forming against Madam. Madam is ruthless in her reign over the Atlanta nightclub scene, and the consequences of that are starting to come and bite her.

It was teased in Episode 8 (potentially set up for later in the seasons), but Madam will eventually have to serve her day in court, which could spell changes for the series going forward.

This is a dangerous time for the series' main character, as someone outside is trying to take her down. She is also debating whether to trust her close compatriot in the business, Blue. Blue has been lying to Madam (whether she knows it or not), and she may be starting to catch on.

Another key element going forward will likely center around Dion Rome's El Fuego. The exotic dancer is seemingly being set up to break bad after he discovered the plot to potentially kill him several episodes ago.

Fans may remember that in Episode 7, El Fuego debated whether to turn to a life of crime and seek revenge. However, that was somewhat put on the back burner in Episode 8, potentially hinting that it will be something to watch out for throughout the rest of the season.

All the Queen's Men is streaming on BET+.