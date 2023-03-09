Ahsoka Disney+ Show Will Be Missing Fan-Favorite Character (Report)

A popular Star Wars character is not expected to make an appearance in Ahsoka, despite her personal ties to the titlular heroine.

Lucasfilm and Disney+’s new Star Wars series Ahsoka has a lot going for it. It will bring back Rosario Dawson as one of the all-time great Force-wielding characters, partially reunite the Ghost Crew from Star Wars: Rebels, and carry the story of the MandoVerse forward.

These Mandalorian-affiliated shows usually have a good few surprises up their sleeves, including special appearances by well-known Star Wars characters. But now, it seems that one famed hero will be conspicuously absent.

Bo-Katan Not Slated to Appear in Ahsoka

Interviewing with Deadline, Katee Sackhoff, who portrays Bo-Katan Kryze and can currently be seen on The Mandalorian, spoke on her involvement in Ahsoka, or lack thereof:

"(Laughs) I can’t reveal anything. But, no, as of right now I’m not in Ahsoka."

This news comes as something of a surprise since Sackhoff coyly hinted that she would appear previously at Galaxycon Raleigh last summer. It was there that the following exchange occurred:

Fan: "Is there any chance at all that we can expect that you as Bo-Katan and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka could team up again?" Sackhoff: "I love Rosario…" Fan: "Are you gonna be in the new Ahsoka series?" Sackhoff: "I like Rosario, so…"

Bo-Katan not showing up in the Ahsoka series could arguably be called a glaring omission, given the two characters’ ties in past Star Wars projects. The pair fought side-by-side in The Clone Wars’ final season during the Seige of Mandalore arc, and met even earlier than that when Kryze was serving on Pre Vizla’s Death Watch.

Bo-Katan Is a Glaring Omission

As mentioned above, Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze definitely have a history, so it seems strange that the former’s own show wouldn’t include the latter, especially considering Bo-Katan’s continued presence on The Mandalorian.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Katee Sackhoff wasn’t being truthful in her statement that she’s not a part of the show. These actors are routinely required to sign ironclad non-disclosure agreements that prevent them from revealing details about their projects. And Lucasfilm always takes their secrecy extra seriously.

Still, there’s a lot going on in Ahsoka. Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, Chopper and Ezra Bridger are all expected to crop up in the highly anticipated series. Not to mention that Hayden Christiensen is confirmed to be turning in an appearance as the spirit of Anakin Skywalker. And the show is still responsible for moving Ahsoka’s story forward.

With so much material already on the show's plate, it makes a degree of sense as to why Bo-Katan seemingly isn’t showing up.

Ahsoka is slated to debut on Disney+ later this year, possibly late in the summer.