Tubi's Adopted introduces 10-year-old Jayden Aguirre as a young boy who is out to kill his foster family.

Directed by Christopher Stokes, the new thriller movie follows a wealthy couple whose life is forever changed after adopting a young boy from the orphanage. Little do they know, this boy has been on a murder spree for years, killing his foster families for pleasure.

Adopted premiered on Tubi on December 20.

Adopted 2024 Cast: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Jayden Aguirre - Dylan

Jayden Aguirre

Jayden Aguirre leads the cast of Adopted as Dylan, a 10-year-old boy who is innocent on the outside yet a ruthless killer on the inside.

Dylan appears to be easygoing and innocent at first, and his modus operandi involves getting close to the family before killing them in cold blood.

Aguirre's other major credit includes a role in Rekindle Heartache.

Drew Sidora - Carrie

Drew Sidora

Drew Sidora portrays Carrie, a wealthy woman who decides to adopt Dylan despite her desire to have a girl in the family.

She also has a secret dream of becoming an accomplished chef someday, but she prioritizes having a "perfect" family first.

Sidora is known for her roles in Step Up, Mind Your Business, and Vicious Murder.

Daniel J. Johnson - James

Daniel J. Johnson

Daniel J. Johnson plays James, Carrie's husband who supports his wife in their adoption journey.

He ends up adopting Dylan as one of their own, but the boy's ruthless nature eventually changes their lives forever.

Johnson can be seen in I Hate You to Death, The Stepmother 3, and Fosters Law.

Livvy Neachell - Bella

Livvy Neachell

Livvy Neachell portrays Bella, Carrie and James' adopted daughter who arrives weeks later after Dylan.

Bella's arrival shifted the attention of the married couple to her, giving more reason for Dylan to kill his newfound family because of jealousy.

Adopted is Neachell's first major on-screen credit.

Shalet Monique - Diane Roland

Shalet Monique

Shalet Monique brings Diane Roland to life in 2024's Adopted. She works as a registered nurse at Jackson Heights Medical.

Diane is also Carrie and James' neighbor who often blames Dylan for everything bad that is going on in the neighborhood. She became paranoid after his husband died while on active duty as a cop.

Monique is known for her roles in It's Christmas Again, We Own This City, and Long Slow Exhale.

Victoria Nuckles - Melissa

Victoria Nuckles

Melissa (played by Victoria Nuckles) is Diane's 17-year-old daughter who is in a relationship with her long-distance boyfriend.

Dylan has a crush on Melissa, and his dangerous obsession with her turns deadly in the film.

Nuckles previously starred in The Stepmother 3, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and No Way Out.

Jahlil Muhammad - Ryan

Jahlil Muhammad

Jahlil Muhammad's Ryan is Diane's nephew who forges a strong bond with Dylan.

However, things take a turn when he notices that Dylan has been causing problems behind everyone's backs.

Muhammad is known for his roles in Atlanta, Johnson, and Target Practice.

Tai Nelson - Brenda Bradshaw

Tai Nelson

Brenda Bradshaw is the mother of Dylan's first foster family who gets killed in the early moments of the movie. The character is played on-screen by Tai Nelson.

Nelson's other major credit includes playing a role in Measure of a Man.

Marques Houston - Detective Dante Miller

Marques Houston

Detective Dante Miller (played by Marques Houston) appears in the opening moments of the film as the investigator tasked to interview Dylan after his foster family was killed.

Houston can be seen in The Stepmother 3, No Way Out, and Best Friend.

He also wrote a Tubi film called Forever (read more about its cast here).

George LA Buck Lemore - Detective Edward Stanton

George LA Buck Lemore

George "LA Buck" Lemore stars as Detective Edward Stanton, Dante's partner who helps him find out what happened to Dylan and his family.

Lemore is known for his appearances in Steel, Sister, Sister, and Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh.

Jenna Malatskey - Marsha

Jenna Malatskey

Jenna Malatskey joins the cast of Adopted as Marsha, a social worker who tends to Dylan after killing his foster family in the early moments of the movie.

Malatskey's other major credits include Just A Second Ago, Spells Like Teen Spirit, and Heartlines.

Erik Gavin - Ronnie

Erik Gavin

Erik Gavin appears as Ronnie, Dylan's abusive dad in the past who seems to have awakened his evil side.

Adopted is Gavin's first major on-screen credit.

Christina Florez - Amber

Christina Florez

Christina Florez plays Amber, Dylan's mom who blames him for the abusive behavior of her husband. She even tells Dylan that she wishes he was never born.

Adopted is also Florez's notable on-screen credit.

Heather Yesenia - Detective Hailey

Heather Yesenia

Heather Yesenia shows up in Adopted as Detective Hailey.

Detective Hailey is the investigator tasked to unpack what really happened to Ryan after he was murdered by Dylan.

Yesenia has credits in Ten Rabbits, Break Even, and The Geek Hour.

Amanda Michelle Smith - Julie

Amanda Michelle Smith

Amanda Michelle Smith plays Julie, Ryan's mother and Diane's sister who is heartbroken over the death of her son. She blames Diane for Ryan's death.

Smith is known for her roles in Snatched, American Crime Story, and Intended Parents.

William L. Johnson - Floyd Franklyn

William L. Johnson

William L. Johnson plays Floyd Franklyn, the adoption manager who assigns Dylan to James and Carrie's family.

Johnson is best known for his role as Michael Donovan in The Black Hamptons. The actor also starred in A House Divided and Kings of L.A.

Johnson is also part of the cast of another 2024 Tubi movie called Snatched.

Adopted is now streaming on Tubi.