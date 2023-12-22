It is time to look at the cast of actors and their characters in the 2023 Tubi original movie, Forever Us.

Making its debut on the free streaming service on December 21, Forever Us delivers a thrilling murder mystery telling the story of a southern California married couple who finds themselves entangled in an affair.

The 2023 film was directed by former record executive Chris Stokes, best known for his work with artists such as Omarion and B2K, and it's written by Marques Houston.

Every Actor & Character in Forever Us

O’Shea Russell - Burt Harris

Tubi

O'Shea Russell plays the leading role of Burt Harris, a married delivery driver who is looking to reignite the spark in his relationship with his wife of 18 years as their daughter looks to her future.

Shortly into the film, he finds himself involved in an affair with a girl whose sister he knows well. This threatens his marriage and his family as he dives headfirst into unexpected levels of danger.

Russell is best known for his roles in All the Queen’s Men, Shayla’s Catch Prequel, and A Taste of Betrayal.

Lyrica Anderson - Kate Harris

Tubi

Burt's wife, Kate Harris (played by Lyrica Anderson) works in the pharmaceutical industry and is looking for a major promotion while trying to rekindle her relationship with her husband and send their daughter to college.

She soon finds out that her husband is having an affair and follows him and his mistress across their hometown, trying to figure out what he's involved in before she confronts the new woman in his life.

Along with her history as a songwriter for artists such as Beyoncé and Demi Lovato, Anderson's other on-screen credits include No Way Out, Perfume, and Foster's Law.

Shylar Dominique - Tiffany Harris

Tubi

Burt and Kate have a 17-year-old daughter named Tiffany, who is played by Shylar Dominique and is looking forward to her future in college.

Hoping to get into UCLA, she is a star high school basketball player and shares hope with her father that she will be good enough one day to make it into the WNBA.

Dominique's biggest credits are Ham on Rye, Dawn by Dead, and Checkmate.

Zonnique Pullins - Bella

Tubi

While making a delivery, Burt nearly runs a woman over with his truck - that woman is played by Zonnique Pullins, and she reveals her name to be Bella.

Bella is only originally in town for a couple of days covering her sister's restaurant, but soon enough, Burt begins cheating on his wife with Bella, seeing her any chance they get before Kate finds out about the torrid affair.

Pullins is known for her roles in Rock the Boat, Three's Complicated, and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Angela “Blac Chyna” White - Melissa

Tubi

The owner of Mel's Diner, where Bella works, is named Melissa, played by singer/rap star Angela “Blac Chyna” White.

Melissa and Burt have a solid relationship as he regularly delivers food and water to her restaurant, although she's put into a difficult situation when her sister goes missing later in the film.

Known for numerous albums and reality TV appearances as herself, Blac Chyna is also recognizable for her roles in The Black Hamptons, Women of the Jury, and Vicious Affair.

Ebony Mayo -Detective Wimpy

Tubi

Ebony Mayo joins the cast of Forever Us as Detective Wimpy, one of the professionals working the case when Bella is reported missing by her sister.

Mayo is best known for her appearances in Star, Exposé, and Kold x Windy.

Patricia Pickett - Detective Patterson

Tubi

Mayo's Detective Wimpy is partnered up on the missing person's case with Detective Patterson, played in the film by Patricia Pickett.

Jean Charles - Larry

Tubi

After Burt breaks off his affair with Bella for good, he runs into an old friend of his named Larry, played by Jean Charles.

The Haitian star is best known for his roles in Paradox, Premonition, Bed and Breakfast, and Mind Over Max.

Michael Akeem Cheatham - Michael

Tubi

When Tiffany finally gets to the night of her high school prom, the young man who comes to her house as her date is Michael, played by Michael Akeem Cheatham.

Cheatham's only other on-screen appearance comes in Rock the Boat.

Teryan Brown - Hector

Tubi

Teryan Brown's Hector is introduced alongside Burt's friend Larry, with Hector being a Department of Justice employee whom Larry describes as somebody good to have around if people are in a jam.

Forever Us is now streaming for free on Tubi.