Netflix's Adolescence Had Secret CGI In These 4 Scenes (Photos)

A surprising amount of CGI was used in Netflix's Adolescence, blending in seamlessly with the camera work.

The mini-series received widespread acclaim, with critics praising its gripping narrative (with some wild full spoilers) and the powerful performances of its cast.

Adolescence was also widely recognized for its ambitious one-shot filming technique, with each episode meticulously rehearsed and executed in a single continuous take.

CGI Scenes in Netflix's Adolescence

Netflix

The first image, from the end of Episode 2, highlights how CGI was used to add a car to the parking lot where Jamie (Owen Cooper) killed Katie (Emilia Holliday).

This seemingly minor addition adds depth to the memorial site, which is adorned with flowers and photos honoring Katie. The presence of the car subtly alters the framing of the shot, making the location feel more busy and realistic.

Netflix

This still, also from near the end of Episode 2, showcases the addition of a blue frame to one of the school windows.

While a small visual tweak, this change is crucial to the scene’s tension, as one of the students is about to flee from Detective Luke Bascombe (Ashley Walters). The framing not only adds a touch of visual consistency but also helps direct the audience’s attention to the impending chase.

Netflix

Captured at the start of Episode 1, this image reveals how CGI was used to remove reflections from a car, making it appear as though nothing is next to it.

This subtle edit enhances the scene's visual clarity, keeping the focus on Faye Marsay's DS Misha Frank and DI Bascombe heading to the Miller residence to arrest Jamie. By eliminating distractions, the change helps maintain the show’s immersive, one-shot aesthetic. It also helps indicate that the streets are empty that morning.

Netflix

The final image, from the middle of Episode 4, demonstrates how CGI was used to remove clutter in the background of an emotionally charged scene. At this moment, Stephen Graham's Eddie is joined by Christine Tremarco's Manda and Amelie Pease's Lisa, rounding out the family of a phenomenal cast.

It is just after Eddie takes the plant back from his wife; she looks at him in distress because he just threw paint on the side of his van after he was vandalized. With emotions running high, the CGI removal helps keep the focus on Eddie's temper.