Accused Season 2, Episode 2 is headlined by Orange is the New Black's Taylor Schilling and Grey's Anatomy alum Justin Chambers.

"April's Story" chronicles the story of the titular nurse whose one bad day at work goes sideways after she gets involved in a road rage incident that changed her life forever.

Accused Season 2, Episode 2 premiered on Fox on October 15.

Every Main Cast Member Who Appears in Accused Season 2 Episode 2

Taylor Schilling - April Harris

Taylor Schilling

Taylor Schilling makes her Accused debut in Season 2, Episode 2 as April Harris.

April is a hardworking nurse and a single mother trying to balance work and her personal life.

She is hounded by neverending phone calls to try and get a doctor's appointment for her son, Wyatt, who is revealed to have behavioral issues. Aside from the stress of raising her troubled son, she also has to deal with other complex issues at work.

April then encounters an aggressive driver, which leads to an unfortunate and tragic accident that changes the trajectory of her life. She is accused of being the main suspect behind the driver's death.

Schilling is known for her roles in Orange is the New Black, Dear Edward, and Pam & Tommy.

Danny Pino - Jake

Danny Pino

Danny Pino appears in Accused Season 2, Episode 2 as Jake, April's husband who is trying his best to support his wife after the whole road rage fiasco.

Pino's notable credits include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Cold Case, and Dear Evan Hansen.

Justin Chambers - Tyler

Justin Chambers

Justin Chambers guest stars in Accused Season 2 as Tyler, a doctor and an aggressive driver who comes into conflict with April.

The incident started when April hit the side of Tyler's car while trying to get inside her vehicle. However, there are no scratches of any kind on Tyler's car, but the doctor insists that she should pay for the damage.

Tyler then provokes April by chasing her and it ends with his unexpected death. April is then blamed for his death even though she tried to help him after the accident.

Chambers previously appeared as Dr. Alex Karev in Grey's Anatomy, Marlon Brando in The Offer, and Ryan in Broken City.

Luca Thunberg - Wyatt Harris

Luca Thunberg

Luca Thunberg plays Wyatt Harris, April's son who has behavioral issues that often get him in trouble in school.

Thunberg can be seen in Plan B and Laughing All the Way.

Jason Jazrawy - Robert

Jason Jazrawy

Jason Jazrawy stars as April's defense lawyer, Robert, in Accused Season 2, Episode 2.

He recommends that Wyatt should be present during the trial so that the jury can see her as a loving mother whose kid needs her.

Jazrawy has credits in The Silencing, The Lottery, and Designated Survivor.

Rhoslynne Bugay - Farrah

Rhoslynne Bugay

Rhoslynne Bugay portrays Farrah, one of April's friends who told her that she can't allow Wyatt to visit her son, Ben, because it seems that he doesn't want to befriend him due to his issues.

Bugay's notable credits include Ghostwriter, Sort Of, and Murdoch Mysteries.

Jorge Molina - Judge Reid

Jorge Molina

Jorge Molina plays Judge Reid, the judge presiding over April's trial in Accused Season 2, Episode 2.

Molina is known for his work on Cardinal, Man Seeking Woman, and Suits.

Monika Schurmann - Prosecutor

Monika Schurmann

Monika Schurmann is part of Accused Season 2, Episode 2's cast as the prosecutor in April's trial.

Schurmann previously appeared in Run the Burbs, Coroner, and Ghostwriter.

Robert B. Kennedy - Detective

Robert B. Kennedy

Robert B. Kennedy joins the cast as the detective assigned to investigate Tyler's death and how April fits in the overall murder puzzle.

Kennedy is known for his appearances in 2016's Suicide Squad, The Big Cigar, and Hollywoodland.

Carolyn Scott - Candace

Carolyn Scott

Carolyn Scott plays April's mother, Candace, who helps Wyatt understand the tragic situation his mother is in.

Scott has credits in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and The Lake.

New episodes of Accused Season 2 premiere every Tuesday on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.