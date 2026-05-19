The Mandalorian and Grogu Movie Review: Grogu Gets His Hero Journey in a Fun Star Wars Outing

Finally adapting the pioneering Mandalorian-centric series to the big screen, The Mandalorian and Grogu is bringing a galaxy far, far away once again into your cineplexes. It's a gorgeously shot, fun ride that gives Grogu his best showcase yet. The tale feels more like an episodic series of stories than a cohesive whole, but it's nonetheless full of memorable moments.

The Mandalorian will always have a special place in Star Wars TV history. The series premiered with the launch of Disney+ in 2019 and was immediately beloved for many reasons. Pedro Pascal was stellar as the Mandalorian zealot Din Djarin, who comes to care for the adorable young Grogu (borrowing from The Lone Wolf and Cub series in the same way A New Hope borrowed from Kurosawa's The Hidden Fortress). It also sparked a variety of interconnected tales exploring exciting new sectors of the galaxy and moments in its history, including Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and Skeleton Crew.



When news broke that the series would wrap up with a feature film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, fan reception was a bit of a mixed bag. First, the movie is coming off a middling reception for the end of Season 3; it had its high points but didn't live up to the anticipation for such a beloved series. Wrapping up in a feature film is also inherently risky. Part of the show's enjoyment stemmed from the plethora of fun side quests that an episodic structure allowed Mando and Grogu to undertake. There's also always the chance that something great on television doesn't quite translate to the big screen.

Reactions to early-screened footage somewhat broke the tension, largely praising how Mando's story was translated to the big screen. While it doesn't stick the landing with full points and no caveats, it's a largely satisfying effort that delivers a lot of what makes The Mandalorian great.

Great Performances Elevate The Mandalorian's Story

Lucasfilm

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, viewers re-encounter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) after the fall of the Galactic Empire. He's taking bounties for the New Republic and hunting down remaining Imperial warlords across the galaxy. That doesn't mean the Republic always contracts with aboveboard players in its struggle for reliable information, and it sends Mando to find Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White) on behalf of the Hutt clan. It isn't entirely what it seems.

Once again, Pedro Pascal shines on camera. His vocal performance, filtered through Mando's helmet, is well capable of conveying depth despite the character's stoic warrior coolness. It's hard to know when Pascal himself is under the helmet, but when it's finally off, Pascal's excellent. The character also receives a number of moments where he's able to showcase combat excellence, and these, too, are landed skillfully throughout.

JWhite makes for a fine Rotta, a ripped, emo Hutt who doesn't want to be haunted by Jabba's legacy. The thing about emotional baggage is that it constantly threatens to provoke irrational decisions, and that's true here; Rotta gets himself into scrapes, and White navigates the journey well.

The rest of the film is rounded out by top-shelf small roles and guest stars. Sigourney Weaver could use more screen time as Din Djarin's handler, Ward, but she's always a welcome addition on-screen. Martin Scorsese is charming as the nervous street food peddler, Hugo. Much of the film is a journey for the Mandalorian and Grogu, so other characters are fewer and farther between than might be desirable, but everyone works well in their roles.

A Goonies-Esque Detour Is Grogu's Best Showcase Yet

Lucasfilm

Pedro Pascal is the star of The Mandalorian, yes, and he's a good one, but the cute Yoda-esque baby that is Grogu is obviously a major draw. Jon Favreau has proven himself time and again capable of finding dramatic and breezy narratives for fan-favorite characters, and The Mandalorian and Grogu is no exception. Grogu has often been a vulnerable character, something to be endangered or saved as an animating plot device. Here, he's given a Goonies-esque journey alongside a cadre of Anzellans, and it's both engaging and helps evolve the character.

While the narrative is full of fun and satisfying moments, they do little to hide the fact that this movie was initially conceived as a fourth season of the show before being pivoted into a feature film. Structurally, it maintains the series' vibe as an episodic series of mini-adventures rather than an overarching narrative. It largely works, but this structure becomes glaringly obvious as a problem halfway through the film. The narrative is also peppered strongly with plot contrivances that rather conveniently move the story along or get characters out of a jam.

The scale itself is consistent with the series, often with singular, ground-level goals rather than the mythos-heavy issues of galactic import found in other Star Wars films. That said, the movie looks good and IMAX-ready. Gone are the days when fans took issue with the visible shallowness of scenes shot in The Volume. The Mandalorian and Grogu also features classic effects techniques, including well-executed puppetry and gorgeous stop-motion from Phil Tippett.

Altogether, the film is a fun excursion and send-off to an excellent series which paved the way for the TV arm of the Star Wars franchise. It doesn’t clearly point to what’s next at this point in the canon, but it doesn’t close off much potential either. It fails to fix all of the problems from The Mandalorian Season 3; much of the time you’re watching Pedro Pascal, you can’t tell if it’s him. But giving greater shine to Grogu and unexpected friends proves a welcome evolution for the franchise. The film doesn’t change the game, but it's an enjoyable closing of a beloved chapter.

Final Rating: 7/10

The Mandalorian and Grogu heads to theaters on May 22, 2026.