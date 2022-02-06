Watch: Zendaya & Tom Holland Get Close In New Spider-Man: No Way Home Set Video

Spider-Man: No Way Home had many memorable moments on-screen. From three generations of Spider-Men teaming up to save the day to the film's emotional ending, fans have been sharing their love for the Tom Holland-led threequel on social media. On top of the amazing scenes, several behind-the-scenes tidbits from No Way Home's production also made headlines.

A plethora of images made their way online to celebrate the film's worldwide release, with different members of the cast and crew sharing an inside look at how No Way Home was developed. Different waves of concept art from visual artists who worked on the threequel also emerged. This allowed fans to get a glimpse of unused scenes, original designs of characters, and alternate takes on some of the movie's iconic moments.

This comes on top of the interviews with No Way Home's VFX artists that helped shed some light on some of the movie's important aspects. Now, a brand new behind-the-scenes video from the movie's set has surfaced.

Zendaya & Tom Holland's Bonding Moments

Marvel

Twitter user @houseofbaIloon unearthed a new behind-the-scenes video from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, giving fans a peek at how Tom Holland and Zendaya filmed the movie's swinging sequences.

Marvel

The 54-second long video shows a glimpse of the opening moments of the movie, Holland and Zendaya's bonding off-screen, and how director Jon Watts and his crew helped the pair to film the scene:

A Deeper Look at No Way Home's Production

Marvel

The combination of practical and visual effects for Spider-Man's swinging scenes has been a common staple ever since Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy. Through the years, it vastly improved through integrating advanced techniques in the VFX department. That said, No Way Home served as the perfect showcase of how three generations of Spider-Man's swinging was redefined across time.

This latest behind-the-scenes video gives a solid look at how the film's swinging sequences are actually filmed on the set of the MCU movie. The video shows that parts of the swinging sequence involve practical effects, with Tom Holland and Zendaya's reactions being filmed while they are attached to a rig.

This part of No Way Home's production is mainly used to capture the actors' reactions during the swinging sequence, meaning that the whole sequence isn't entirely practical. The film's VFX crew were, of course, greatly involved in crafting the overall look and feel of Holland's swinging in the movie.

The Marvel duo is clearly having fun while filming the movie's opening swinging sequence. It further cements the strong bond that the pair have on and off-screen, thus leaving fans to wonder if Peter Parker and MJ will be reunited once again after that heartbreaking ending in the threequel.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters worldwide.