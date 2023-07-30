Zack Snyder Celebrates the DC Reboot's First New Superhero

Former DC director Zack Snyder just shared his hype for the oncoming DCU reboot's first superhero.

Even after Snyder’s falling out with Warner Bros. following his run with the SnyderVerse, some of his characters will still be used moving forward, uniquely connecting him to the new set of movies and TV shows beginning in 2024.

He’s also helped the franchise during its current course of action, taking to social media to celebrate movies like The Flash while offering praise and support to new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran in their new endeavor.

Zack Snyder Celebrates New DCU Hero

DC

Posting on his X (formerly Twitter) account, DCEU mainstay Zack Snyder celebrated the upcoming theatrical release of Blue Beetle.

Highlighting the Latino representation this film will bring to the superhero movie landscape, Snyder expressed his excitement to take his kids to see the movie when it debuts on August 18:

"Looking forward to taking my kids to see Blue Beetle. #RepresentationMatters #BlueBeetle"

Snyder also shared a promotional image from the movie featuring Xolo Maridueña's titular hero standing in the rain fully suited up in his Blue Beetle costume with his sword materializing out of his arm.

Zack Snyder

Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto shared a response to Snyder on his own X account, thanking the former DCU director for the "kind gesture" and expressing how much it means to have Snyder's support:

"Thanks, teacher. Thank you for this kind gesture. As a fan of your movies and an admirer of yours since you were doing commercials, you have no idea how much this gesture means to me and to the culture"

This comes after Gunn confirmed that Blue Beetle would actually be the first superhero developed for the new rebooted DCU, even though Superman: Legacy will be the new franchise's first full movie when it arrives in 2025.

How Will Blue Beetle Kick off New DCU Reboot?

With Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes being the first superhero of many to take a spot in the oncoming DCU reboot, seeing Zack Snyder's support should only help the franchise see some level of success moving forward.

And while the current financial outlook for Blue Beetle isn't looking good ahead of its debut, the character seems to have a bright future ahead of him as Gunn and Safran's story develops further.

Since plenty of changes are still being made to the end of the current DCEU slate before Snyder's work is left behind, it's hard to tell exactly how Blue Beetle will be integrated into everything being developed for the next few years.

On top of this film, Gunn continues to add new actor names to the upcoming roster of superheroes for his reboot, with fans hopeful that Maridueña will have the right opportunity to bring his own magic to that lineup.

Blue Beetle will debut in theaters on Friday, August 18.