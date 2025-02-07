Younger Season 8 Prospects Addressed by Miriam Shor Amid Release Demand (Exclusive)

Younger came to an end in its seventh season, but one of the series' stars has addressed whether the show's popularity on Netflix and fans' Season 8 release campaigns could indicate a return.

The TV Land dramedy began airing in 2015 and starred Sutton Foster as the 40-year-old divorcee Liza, who poses as a 20-something to dodge the ageist standards of the publishing industry. She ends up becoming embroiled in a love triangle, which had fans choosing Team Josh or Team Charles throughout the series' run.

Despite ending in 2021, Younger's arrival on Netflix on January 7 has resulted in a whole new audience finding the show and its popularity has surged.

Miriam Shor Discusses a Potential Return to Younger

Netflix

For six seasons Miriam Shor was a regular on Younger playing Liza's boss Diana Trout (although Shor had a limited role in Season 7).

In an interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, while promoting her latest film, Magic Hour, at the Santa Barbara Film Fest Festival, Shor discussed whether Younger may ever return with a Season 8 release, given its popularity on Netflix.

The actress said that the cast maintains contact with each other and they have been "high-fiving" over the "cool moment" the series has had since arriving on Netflix:

Look, we're all, the cast, we're all texting each other and high fiving and stuff... You just work so hard on something and you believe in it and you love it. And a small, very dedicated group of fans was there for us, but it's just incredible that like, now suddenly all these other people are getting to see it. It's this really, really cool moment.

Regarding the future of Younger, Shor (who can next be seen in her new release Magic Hour) said she would be "open to anything always:"

I'm just grateful for what it is, you know. I don't have any—I'm open to anything always, but I'm always just, like, we did this work, and I really thought it was great, and I am so happy that a whole bunch of other people are coming to it now. It means so much. It's really something you don't expect.

What Are The Odds of Younger Season 8 Happening?

While Shor's comments are far from a confirmation of more Younger content, this does indicate that if the series were to get a revival some of the cast would be interested.

Younger showrunner Darren Star was adamant that Season 7 was the natural end of the show. However, the creator added that he could see Younger Season 8 happening someday in the form of a TV movie:

"I don’t know about rebooting the entire series, but could we come back for a movie at some point, that would be a lot of fun, down the line, to think about."

Along with Shor, many members of the Younger cast have shared their eagerness to return to the world of the series, if given the chance.

The series' renewed popularity on Netflix, plus the trend of older TV series making a comeback (like Chloè Zhao's upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival), could be enough of an incentive for executives to greenlight a Younger Season 8. But what form it might take remains to be seen.

Younger is streaming on Netflix.