Marvel's Eternals Director Is Rebooting One of the Greatest TV Shows of All Time

Chloé Zhao proved she could handle franchise IP in Marvel Studio's Eternals, and her next project has her taking on another beloved pop culture title.

The Academy-Award-nominated director has helmed only five feature films throughout her career but has left a lasting impact thanks to her vision for titles like The Rider and Oscar-winner Nomadland.

In 2020, Zhao pivoted into the franchise world with the Gemma Chan and Angelina Jolie-starring Eternals, which she landed after winning over Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige with the best pitch he'd ever heard.

Eternals Filmmaker Chloe Zhao Will Direct Major TV Series Reboot

Chloe Zhao

Chloe Zhao has confirmed her next project (after her historical drama film Hamnet) and it happens to be a reboot of one of the all-time greatest TV series.

Deadline reported the news that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is moving into development at Hulu. The report reveals that Sarah Michelle Gellar (who starred as Buffy Summers) is in negotiations to return. It also confirms that Zhao (a fan of the franchise) will direct the pilot, written by Poker Face scribes Nora and Lilla Zuckerman.

The original series ran for seven seasons before concluding in 2003 and made stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz household names. Buffy the Vampire Slayer has had a lasting legacy, with many publications like Variety and Empire listing it as one of the best TV series of all time.

There have been a few attempts to revive Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but Angel (the spin-off series starring Boreanaz's character) was the last time the franchise was seen on screen.

What Will The Buffy Reboot Look Like?

With Sarah Michelle Gellar returning and Chloè Zhao directing, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is shaping up to have major potential.

It's unclear exactly what form the reboot will take, but Variety reports the series will have Gellar return as Buffy Summers in a recurring role rather than a leading one, and will feature a new vampire slayer as the main character.

Therefore, it seems likely that Buffy will be relegated to something of a mentor-type role, allowing a new generation of characters to come into the spotlight. There was no news on whether any other previous Buffy cast members would make an appearance.

There's no doubt that expectations for the Buffy reboot are high, but that's part of what makes Zhao an ideal director for the project as she's had to deal with the weight of the MCU before. Not to mention she's a fan of Buffy so will likely tackle it with the utmost care

While Eternals was not one of the MCU's most profitable movies, the filmmaker did manage to imprint her vision onto the story and handle the sprawling comic book source material with respect, so she can likely bring that same approach to Buffy.

It's unclear whether this new project could pull Zhao away from directing a second Eternals film. The director has expressed interest in working with Marvel again, but the studio has yet to officially greenlight a sequel to Eternals, so it's entirely possible Zhao could handle both projects depending on their timelines.