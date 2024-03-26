Is a Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot With Zendaya Real or Fake? 2024 Show Speculation Explained

Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans are in high spirits after a rumor claimed that Zendaya is set to star as the titular character in a reboot series in 2024.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer tells the story of Buffy as she goes on a perilous journey to destroy vampires and save the Earth from the forces of darkness.

The original series, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as the protagonist and was created and directed by Joss Whedon, aired on the Warner Bros. Channel from March 1997 to May 2003.

Buffy received widespread acclaim from fans and critics, with many claiming it is one of the greatest TV shows of all time.

Is a Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Starring Zendaya in the Works?

A fake poster showing Zendaya as Buffy at the forefront of an alleged reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer went viral on social media.

Zendaya can be seen sporting Buffy's iconic look with a fierce pose. The poster shows a title card that says Buffy the Vampire Slayer and a June 2024 release window on Hulu.

The post also included a brief description of the supposed reboot series, teasing that the show will have "blending heart-pounding action with a touch of [Joss] Whedon's signature wit:"

"This June, dive into the thrilling world of the supernatural with Joss Whedon’s latest masterpiece, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' brought to you by 20th Century Studios, starring the electrifying Zendaya as Buffy. Brace yourself for an epic adventure as Buffy battles the forces of darkness, blending heart-pounding action with a touch of Whedon’s signature wit. Don’t miss Zendaya in a role that redefines heroism, where every punch and every laugh is a step towards saving the world - only on Hulu!"

Despite the hype surrounding the reboot, this poster is fake since there are no plans to develop a new series centered around the franchise.

It is not a coincidence that Zendaya is fans' top choice to play Buffy.

In March 2022, Sarah Michelle Gellar told Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts author Evan Ross Katz (via Bloody Disgusting) that she wanted Zendaya to star as Buffy in a potential reboot.

Will a Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Show Ever Happen?

It remains to be seen if a reboot show centered around the Buffy franchise will happen, but The Hollywood Reporter (THR) shared in May 2009 that a new movie being labeled "a remake or relaunch" was in the works.

Roy Lee and Doug Davison of Vertigo Entertainment, along with Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie director Fran Rubel Kuzui and her husband, Kaz Kuzui, were attached to the film. The Buffy remake film would also have no connection to Joss Whedon's TV series.

Amid fan outrage over the film's ignoring of the series' connection, sources at THR in November 2010 claimed that Whedon passed on the reboot after being approached by Fran Rubel and Kaz Kuzui.

Then, in December 2011, the LA Times reported that development of the Buffy reboot film had stalled when Whit Anderson's script "fell far short of expectations."

In July 2018, THR reported that a reboot series centered around Buffy the Vampire Slayer was in the works from 20th Century Fox. Original creator Joss Whedon was involved as an executive producer with a script from Agents of SHIELD scribe Monica Owusu-Breen.

Unfortunately, as per The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 Podcast in August 2022, development for the planned reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer was paused according to executive producer Gail Berman.

The most recent update about the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot came from Dolly Parton.

Parton, an uncredited producer on Buffy, mentioned in an interview with Business Insider in January 2024 that there are still plans for a revival, saying, "They're still working on that. They're thinking about bringing it back and revamping it."

Over the years, the story of the original series has continued through various comic books produced by Joss Whedon and published by Dark Horse Comics.

An audio series titled Slayers: A Buffyverse Story that was released in October 2023 chronicled a canon story involving Spike set 10 years after the series finale.

The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer series is streaming on Hulu.

