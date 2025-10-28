The Young Avengers’ Original MCU Debut Just Got Revealed, And It Involved Kang

New information has revealed scrapped plans for the MCU's Young Avengers first team-up movie and the villain they would have fought in it. The teenage team of superheroes has been a hot topic of conversation at Marvel Studios over the last couple of years. There have been several teases of the group, including an epic moment at the end of The Marvels between Kamala Khan and Kate Bishop, but they have yet to come together properly on the big screen.

However, according to one well-known Marvel creative, there were (at least at one point) plans for the Young Avengers to join forces for the first time in the now-retitled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Speaking during a recent AMA on r/movies, Loki creator Michael Waldron teased that while he and fellow writer Jeff Loveness were working on The Kang Dynasty, they pitched "the Young Avengers defeating a version of Kang [in that movie] and being so stoked about it," only to discover "that particular Kang carried a little card that said to Be Patient with him, it was his first day:"

"Jeff Loveness and I spent an afternoon pitching on the Young Avengers defeating a version of Kang and being so stoked about it...only to discover that that particular Kang carried a little card that said to Be Patient with him, it was his first day as a Kang. And then they were so bummed. I think he was gonna be the lizard Kang from the end of 'Kang Dynasty?' I don't know. Anyway we had fun."

This could have been a fun moment for the up-and-coming heroes, as they take in what they thought was a triumphant moment in defeating their first Avengers-level threat, only to discover this particular Kang Variant was also, quote/unquote, a work in progress.

Waldron was brought on to write The Kang Dynasty in November 2023, shortly after it was announced that director Destin Daniel Cretton (who is in the process of shooting Spider-Man: Brand New Day) was stepping away from the project.

The Kang Dynasty, as a concept, was ultimately abandoned not too long after Waldron came onto the title, following star Jonathan Majors being charged with assault and harassment and fired from the super-powered franchise. The project has since reemerged as Avengers: Doomsday, which will focus on the terrifying Victor Von Doom as its primary villain, as opposed to Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

When Will the Young Avengers Assemble in the MCU?

Marvel Studios

While this hilarious Young Avengers Kang Dynasty did not ultimately make it to the screen, that does not mean the fan-favorite comic book team's chances of an MCU debut are done and dusted entirely.

In fact, there is a very good chance that, at least some form of, the Young Avengers will play into the movie that The Kang Dynasty became, Avengers: Doomsday.

As teased at the end of The Marvels, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan is assembling a team, starting with Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. Who is to say they may not join the fight as Earth's Mightiest Heroes take on the villainous Doctor Doom?

One insider report from September 2025, seemingly hinted as such, telling fans that the group would, in fact, be part of the upcoming film.

That is on top of the various rumours surrounding a full-on Young Avengers movie or TV show in the works at Marvel Studios as well. A Young Avengers solo series, titled Champions, has reportedly been in development at Marvel for some time.

So, the group may finally come together in next year's Avengers: Doomsday, fight alongside big-name heroes like Thor, Captain America, and Black Panther in Secret Wars, and then leap into a series of their own shortly after that.