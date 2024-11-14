Yellowstone: What Happened to Tate - Season 5 Recap

From being kidnapped to forcibly having to shoot a man in self-defense, Brecken Merrill's Tate Dutton has had quite the journey throughout Yellowstone, with some major events happening in Season 5, Part 1.

Now that the popular western is officially back for Season 5, Part 2, Yellowstone's massive cast and group of complex characters have also returned, including Tate Dutton.

The Season 5, Part 2 premiere aired on November 10 and briefly allowed fans to catch up with Tate, who is now clearly much older (and taller) than when he was last seen.

Does Tate Get Kidnapped?

Tate has had to go through a lot of trauma in Yellowstone (which is strangely unavailable to stream on Paramount+), but none of it was perhaps as severe as when neo-nazis kidnaped him in the show's sophomore season.

Due to John and the rest of the Duttons being in a war with the Beck brothers, the latter hired a group of trained nationalists to find and kidnap Tate from his mother, Monica.

This forced Tate's father, Kayce, to have to revert back to his military training in order to track down the group and save his son.

Unfortunately, Tate was held by his captors in a house completely isolated from his family, which terrified him and caused him to be the subject of some abuse.

While he was not physically harmed too badly, his captors did shave his head and threaten him while waiting on further orders from the Beck brothers.

Tate's kidnapping was foreshadowed in Season 2, Episode 8, but the deed was actually carried out in Episode 9 of that season.

In the season finale, John and some other characters locate Malcolm Beck (one of the brothers), and after a bit of a shootout, John shoots Malcolm and forces him to give up where Tate is being held.

After that, Kayce and some agents arrive and kill all of the nationalists who are holding Tate. Kayce does find his son, but he is traumatized to the point where he can't fully even recognize that his father is trying to help him.

However, with some time, Tate eventually heals and is able to move on.

Does Tate Dutton Die in Yellowstone?

A lot of major cliffhangers occur in Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1, and Tate is a part of one of the biggest.

After it is revealed in Season 4 that Monica is pregnant with her and Kayce's second child, she makes sure to take every precaution she can to help her pregnancy move along smoothly.

Early on in Season 5, Part 1, Monica finally began having contractions and knew she needed to get to a hospital.

Since Kayce was on the job as the livestock commissioner, he was not around to drive her to the hospital, so she had no choice but to drive herself.

Tate rode with her, but she unfortunately crashed her car into a buffalo on the road. The accident was quite severe and put her in the hospital, where it was revealed that she tragically lost her unborn child.

Tate was also injured in the crash, but he was lucky enough to make it out alive and eventually recovered.

That car crash was not the only time Tate's life was in danger. Aside from it and when he was kidnapped, Tate also came face-to-face with death when a masked man attacked him and Monica in Season 4.

Monica got injured by the attacker, who would have killed her and Tate if he had had the chance, but Tate acted quickly and shot the man, saving himself and his mother.

However, this event traumatized Tate once again, as when Kayce arrived at the house, he found his son hiding under the bed from what had just happened.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Peacock and new episodes premiere every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.