Lloyd (played by Forrie J. Smith) is still at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2, but how much he will be involved in the season's final episodes is still unclear.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 has allowed fans to catch up with a lot of the show's main characters, but some have definitely received more focus than others.

The biggest plotline in Season 5, Part 2 so far has been the death of John Dutton, which has left some supporting characters like Lloyd, Colby, and Carter with a lot less screen time than usual.

Where Is Lloyd in Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2?

Paramount Network

At the end of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1, viewers saw the cowboys and ranch hands at the Yellowstone Ranch split up. Some of them (Rip, Jake, Ryan, and Teeter) took the cattle to the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, while others (Lloyd and Colby) stayed at the Yellowstone.

The Texas plotline has been featured a lot more heavily throughout the first three episodes than the plotline at the Yellowstone Ranch, meaning that Lloyd has barely been seen on-screen at all.

Initially, it seemed as though he would be just as vital a character as normal. He was the very first Yellowstone character featured in the Season 5, Part 2 premiere, and was also seen in nearly every teaser or trailer for the installment.

However, aside from that appearance in the opening scene of Season 5, Part 2, and a couple of other small glimpses (such as when he talked to Rip after Rip came back from Texas to learn of John's death), he has been entirely absent.

It is also worth mentioning that Lloyd's involvement is an indicator of how much Colby and Carter will be featured in Season 5, Part 2. As mentioned, they are both still at the Yellowstone Ranch making sure that everything is okay there, but they have only appeared briefly in a couple of scenes, even less than Lloyd.

What Will Happen to Lloyd at the End of Yellowstone Season 5?

The marketing for Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 has made it seem as though Lloyd will have a major role to play in the remaining episodes of the current season (find out what could potentially happen at the end of Yellowstone Season 5 here).

For example, in the trailer for the rest of the season that aired after the Season 5, Part 2 premiere, Lloyd could be seen asking Rip, "So, we getting in this fight?"

That line indicated that Lloyd is willing to go to war for John and the Yellowstone, which makes sense seeing as how he has been at the Yellowstone longer than anyone.

In another snippet of footage from the season's trailer, Rip can be seen telling someone over the phone that they are in trouble, specifically saying, "We're in a real spot, our heads are in the guillotine."

Rip has always trusted Lloyd more than almost anyone, and the two have always carried out some of the toughest work together. It is possible that Rip will be talking to Lloyd in that scene and explaining how dire the situation is.

At one point, Yellowstone was set to end with Season 5, but recent reports have indicated that it could continue with Season 6.

Although Lloyd is older, it does not seem like he is in any position to be killed off. The fact that the show could get renewed also makes it more likely that he will make it through the current installment, but that does not mean that he won't get involved in the final episodes.

A lot is set to go down in Montana surrounding Market Equities and the death of John. Fans will likely see the cowboys still at the Yellowstone get involved with whatever happens as opposed to the ones in Texas.

Rip and Lloyd may get to go on one more dangerous adventure together in Season 5, as it would only make sense for Rip to bring Lloyd with him if he needs help with anything.

However, fans would likely be glad to see Lloyd in any capacity for the rest of the season, as he has been a fan favorite since the beginning of the series.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Peacock, and new episodes air every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

Find out what happens to Walker in Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 here.