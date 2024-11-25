Walker was previously not allowed to leave the state of Montana in Yellowstone, so many wonder what will happen to him now that he is in Texas.

Many Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 characters were split up at the end of Part 1 to be in different plotlines.

For example, some characters, such as Lloyd and Colby, stayed at the Yellowstone Ranch, while others, like Rip, Teeter, and Walker, went to the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.

Where Is Walker in Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2?

Paramount Network

Walker doesn't have much screen time in Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2, and that is most likely because the other plotlines are more vital to the overall story.

In the Part 2 premiere, it was revealed that he was on his way to the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas (read about why Rip and the others went to Texas), which confused many fans due to his situation since his introduction to the show.

When Walked became a recurring character, it was established that he had been in legal trouble and was a convicted felon. However, he was on parole, so he wasn't in prison. Yet, part of his parole meant he could not leave the state of Montana.

When someone is on parole, they are technically not allowed to leave a certain state unless they get permission from their parole officer. It is possible that Walker talked to his parole officer and explained his situation and that his officer permitted him to go to the Four Sixes Ranch.

However, it is also worth mentioning that John Dutton could have gotten Walker's sentence commuted when he became Governor of Montana. Commuting a sentence means that someone's punishment for a criminal conviction is reduced or lessened, which could have happened when John became governor.

The last fans saw of Walker, he was still at the Four Sixes Ranch with Teeter, Ryan, and Jake after Rip left to return to Montana.

What Will Happen to Walker at the End of Yellowstone Season 5?

Previously, Season 5 was set to be the final installment of the modern western series, but recent reports stated that Yellowstone could continue, meaning Season 6 may go into development.

When Season 5 was still set to end the series, it would have been tough to predict the end of Walker's character arc, but he seems like a character who could go out with a heroic death.

Different dangers have been teased for the ranch hands in Texas, such as fire and rattlesnakes, so it is possible that he could have died from either of those before the Season 6 rumors. However, assuming that the show will now continue, it is possible that his fate also changed.

Fans will remember that Walker and Rip had an extremely rocky start. They still don't necessarily like one another but can tolerate and respect each other.

Viewers may see Walker sacrifice himself to save Rip at the end of Season 5 or in a future season. The latter is a fan-favorite character, and Walker, by giving his own life to save Rip, would earn the former some brownie points with fans.

It is also worth noting that, according to some potential Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 spoilers, Rip may be in jeopardy, so Walker may get the chance to do just that.

With the show's current state, the ranch hands don't seem nearly as important as they once were, so some of them naturally will have to be written off in some way. Having Walker become a true hero in a big moment would likely be satisfying for almost everyone.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock, and new episodes are released every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.