Yellowstone: Here's Why Each of the Main Characters Hate Jamie

Nearly every episode of Yellowstone proves that Jamie is hated by his own family, but each character has their own reasons for not liking him.

After returning for Season 5, Part 2, Yellowstone seemingly ended with the release of Episode 14, "Life Is a Promise."

In that episode, the rivalry between Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton and his family finally came to an end after one final confrontation between him, Beth, and Rip.

Why Does Everyone Hate Jamie?

Beth Dutton

Of every Yellowstone character, Beth undoubtedly hates Jamie the most and has for most of her life.

Beth's feelings toward Jamie started when they were both only teenagers. Beth and Rip hooked up one night, which resulted in Beth getting pregnant.

Knowing that John would likely kill Rip and would be extremely mad at her, Beth went to Jamie for help. Her plan was to get an abortion, but they both knew that their family was too well-known to go to any of the local hospitals or clinics.

So, Jamie decided to take Beth to the clinic at the Broken Rock Reservation so that she could get an undocumented abortion and no one would ever find out.

However, there was one major catch. The clinic on the Reservation required patients who received abortions to also be sterilized, which is something Jamie did not tell Beth.

Beth went through with the abortion, only to find out about her sterilization after the fact. Jamie not telling her about that requirement until it was too late sparked her hate for him, and things only got worse as time went on.

Throughout the show, Beth's hatred for Jamie grew when Jamie walked out on John and the rest of the Duttons. She also only despised him more after he had a child of his own, met his biological father, and then teamed up with Market Equities.

However, Beth landed the final blow in their rivalry as she was the one to kill him in the Season 5 finale.

John Dutton

If it wasn't bad enough for Jamie's own sister to hate him enough to kill him, his father, John Dutton, hated him almost as much.

As Yellowstone progressed, it was clear that John never really thought of Jamie as a son. He was adopted by John, so there was no biological connection, but as episodes passed by, it seemed as though adopting a child and grooming it to become the family lawyer may have always been the plan.

From the show's very first episode, John essentially used Jamie as a shield for the ranch's illegal and immoral dealings. As Jamie told Beth in multiple Season 5 episodes, he could go to the police and tell them all of the Duttons' secrets (find out what those secrets are here).

Even from the beginning, it never seemed like John particularly cared for Jamie, but he grew to outright hate him as time passed.

Loyalty is the one character trait that John values over everything else. Loyalty is why he liked Rip so much and why he had a falling out with Kayce on multiple occasions.

So, when Jamie decided to go into business for himself and try to fulfill his dreams of being an elected official for the state of Montana, John ran against him. He thought that Jamie did not care about the ranch or the family, and essentially just grew to hate him.

It is also important to note that John also knew about the abortion. Eventually, Beth told John what had happened that day Jamie took her to the clinic. Since Jamie is his adopted son and Beth is his biological daughter, Jamie's choice likely changed John's heart toward him forever.

Rip Wheeler

Rip never actually admitted to hating Jamie in Yellowstone, but it is pretty obvious that he held absolutely no love for him, especially since Beth hated him so much.

Like John, Rip holds loyalty on a pedestal of the highest degree. Rip and Kayce got into multiple fights in Yellowstone over loyalty, and Rip quite literally gave up his entire life to the ranch.

So, when Jamie essentially abandoned the ranch, he likely lost a lot of respect with Rip.

However, it is important to remember that Rip never found out about Beth's abortion. She intentionally never told him because she knew he would kill Jamie the first chance he got and didn't want to jeopardize her relationship with him or his relationship with John.

Yes, Rip hates Jamie because of what he has done to the family, but if he had found out about the abortion, he would likely hate Jamie more than anyone, even Beth. Jamie's actions not only took his son away from him but also prevented him from ever starting a family with the love of his life.

