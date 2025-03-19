Netflix's riveting thriller, Woman of the Dead, is back for Season 2 with its core cast led by the award-winning German actress Anna Marie Mühe.

Based on Bernhard Aichner's novel of the same name, The sophomore run of the six-episode German series continues the story of Brünhilde Blum, an undertaker who can talk to the dead, in a race against time to save her daughter from being kidnapped by dangerous enemies.

She needs to map out a rescue mission while the police and a powerful family are coming after.

Woman of the Dead Season 2 premiered on Netflix on March 19.

Woman of the Dead Season 2 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor

Anna Marie Mühe - Brünhilde Blum

Anna Marie Mühe

Leading the cast of Woman of the Dead Season 2 is Anna Marie Mühe as Brünhilde Blum, a funeral home owner who can speak to the dead.

In Season 1, she is hellbent on seeking revenge for her husband's death after learning that he died because someone wanted him dead.

Fast forward to Season 2, Blum's life is in peril after dangerous enemies from her past come back to haunt her and her family.

She needs to work together with unlikely allies to save her abducted daughter before it's too late.

Mühe is an award-winning actress best known for her roles in Solo für Weiss, Blame the Game, and Our Miracle Years.

Yousef Sweid - Reza Shadid

Yousef Sweid

Yousef Sweid reprises his role as Reza Shadid, Blum's assistant and lover who looks over her kids while she's busy with her enemies.

After Nela gets abducted, Reza goes out of his way to try and find her, even if it means risking his life for her.

Sweid also starred in Unorthodox, Munich Games, and Baghdad Central.

Britta Hammelstein - Major Birgit Wallner

Britta Hammelstein

Britta Hammelstein joins the cast of Woman of the Dead Season 2 as Major Birgit Wallner of the BKA (aka the German Federal Criminal Police Office), an investigator hellbent on finding the truth about what happened to Eddie Schoenborn (someone tied to the death of Blum's husband).

She is convinced that Blum is behind Eddie's death, and she goes on a high-stakes investigation to prove that she is the culprit.

Hammelstein has credits in Murder Mindfully, German Genius, and Tatort.

Robert Palfrader - Wilhelm Danzberger

Robert Palfrader

Wilhelm Danzberger (played by Robert Palfrader) is the police captain who joins Major Wallner's quest to find the truth.

Palfrader's notable credits include Walking on Sunshine, Joe der Film, and Bier Royal.

Dominic Marcus Singer - Daniel Lambert

Dominic Marcus Singer

Dominic Marcus Singer appears in Woman of the Dead Season 2 as Officer Daniel Lambert, a police officer who serves as Major Wallner's partner in the investigation.

As instructed by Senior Officer Danzberger, Lamber is tasked to keep an eye on Wallner if she crosses a line.

Singer also starred in Pagan Peak, Der Taucher, and Hagen.

Michou Friesz - Johanna Schoenborn

Michou Friesz

Johanna Schoenborn is Eddie Schoenborn's wealthy mother who is out for revenge for the death of her son. The character is played on-screen by Michou Friesz.

Friesz previously appeared in Pagan Peak, Die Vermieterin, and Vienna Blood.

Emilia Pieske - Nela Thaler

Emilia Pieske

Emilia Pieske is back as Nela Thaler, Blum's daughter who is abducted by her enemies to try and convince her to give up the video that she found that has ties to Eddie Schoenborn.

Pieske is known for appearing in Deutschland 86, Capelli Code, and 13 Minutes.

Lilian Rosskopf - Tim Thaler

Lilian Rosskopf

Lillian Rosskopf portrays Tim Thaler, Blum's son who is unaware of his mother's ability to talk to the dead.

Rosskopf's other credits include Gina and Hades - Eine (fast) wahre Geschichte aus der Unterwelt.

Peter Kurth - Badal Sarkissian

Peter Kurth

Peter Kurth portrays a crime lord named Badal Sarkissian who is out to do everything necessary to gain power over the wealthy Schoenborn family.

Kurth has credits in A Heavy Heart, Babylon Berlin, and Gold.

Sabine Timoteo - Tamar

Sabine Timoteo

Sabine Timoteo appears as Tamar, Sarkissian's sadistic enforcer who is willing to do the dirty work to get things done.

Timoteo is known for her roles in The Chronicles of Melanie, Drift, and Tatort.

Tristán López - Alex Schoenborn

Tristán López

Alex Schoenborn (portrayed by Tristán López) is Johanna's nephew and Nela's boyfriend in Woman of the Dead Season 2.

López's past credits include Barcelona Crime and Schlamassel.

Gerhard Liebmann - Sebastian Hackspiel

Gerhard Liebmann

Gerhard Liebmann returns as Sebastian Hackspiel, a loyal servant of the Schoenborn family who abducted Blum's son in Season 1. He returns as one of the new allies of Blum.

Liebmann starred in M - A City Hunts a Murderer, Murer: Anatomy of a Trial, and A Day for a Miracle.

Lucas Gregorowicz - Wagenschaub

Lucas Gregorowicz

Lucas Gregorowicz makes his Woman of the Dead Season 2 debut as Wagenschaub in Episode 2.

Wagenschaub is someone who pretends to be a lawyer to get Blum out of jail. However, it turns out that he is the messenger/mediator for Nela's kidnappers.

Gregorowicz is best known for appearing in SS-GB, Soul Kitchen, and 4 Against Z.

Roland Silbernagl - Lange

Roland Silbernagl

Lange is a politician and a close associate of the Schoenborn family. The character is played on-screen by Robert Silbernagl.

Silbernagl also starred in Wild Republic, Tatort, and Vienna Crime Squad.

Kevin Brand - Damian

Kevin Brand

Kevin Brand plays Damian, a man being held hostage by Sarkissian in Episode 1. He is later revealed to be working for the crime lord in abducting women for trafficking.

Brand has credits in Nasdrovia, Operación Barrio Inglés, and Hotel Mondial.

Hayal Kaya - Maria

Hayal Kaya

Hayal Kaya joins the cast of Woman of the Dead Season 2 as Maria, Blum's new ally who becomes her cellmate in Episode 2.

She owns a bar in the local town and Blum uses it as a way to seek refuge after she goes on a run from the law.

Kaya also starred in Kein Tier. So Wild, Notruf Hafenkante, and Rookies.

Robert Reinagl - Thomas Behringer

Robert Reinagl

Robert Reinagl plays Thomas Behringer, one of the business partners of the Schoenborn family seeking power.

Reinagl appeared in Vienna Blood, The Empress, and A Whole Life.

Rita Radinger - Prosecutor Baer

Rita Radinger

Rita Radinger plays Prosecutor Baer in Woman of the Dead Season 2. She is a friend of Major Wallner.

Radinger has credits in Taktik, Life Guidance, and Plastic Symphony.

Sabrina Reiter - Sabine

Sabrina Reiter

Sabrina Reiter appears as Sabine, a police officer who finds the grave site where Eddie Schoenborn's bones were found.

Reiter's past credits include The Allegation, SOKO Kitzbühel, and Spuren des Bösen.

All episodes of Woman of the Dead Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.