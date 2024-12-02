Find out the true significance of Elphaba's green elixir in Wicked, from stage to screen.

Universal Pictures' Wicked has given fans a cinematic spectacle, staying true to the plot of the iconic Broadway musical. Many want more answers leaving the Part One movie, including what happens to all the Wicked characters next, specifically Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba.

Part of the Wicked Witch of the West's origin is her skin color, which has a complicated origin.

Did Wicked's Green Elixir Make Elphaba Green?

Wicked

The green elixir in Wicked holds a pivotal role in Elphaba's story, symbolizing her origins and shaping her identity.

Elphaba's green skin, a defining trait that subjects her to lifelong prejudice, traces back to the elixir consumed by her mother. The concoction was given to her by a traveling salesman during an affair shown at the beginning of the movie, marking the child she carried with its emerald hue.

Wicked

Throughout the movie, Elphaba keeps the green elixir as a memento of her mother, who passed away during childbirth. The elixir becomes more than just a physical reminder; it reflects Elphaba's longing for connection and acceptance despite her unconventional appearance.

It is made clear in the film that her father hates her for her green skin and sees it as some type of curse or punishment, but it will not be until Part Two that all is revealed.

Green Elixir Explained by Musical Act 2

The green elixir's significance deepens in Act 2 of Wicked, playing a crucial role in unraveling Elphaba's lineage and tying together the Broadway musical.

When Elphaba is "melted," she deliberately leaves the elixir behind, ensuring Glinda finds it.

This triggers a revelation for Glinda, who recalls seeing an identical bottle earlier when the Wizard offered her a drink. Recognizing the connection, Glinda pieces together the truth — the Wizard is Elphaba's biological father.

This moment profoundly shifts Glinda's understanding of Elphaba’s struggles and the Wizard’s manipulation of Oz.

Given this knowledge, Glinda takes decisive action, banishing the Wizard from Oz and fulfilling her promise to uphold justice.

The green elixir ultimately becomes the catalyst for change, underscoring the enduring impact of Elphaba’s legacy and the interconnected fates of the characters.

Wicked is now playing in theaters.