Wednesday Season 2: Release, Cast & Everything We Know

The anticipation is high for Season 2 after Wednesday's stellar debut on Netflix.

Wednesday features Jenna Ortega as the titular character and revolves around her trying to solve a murder mystery at her new school.

The show's first season premiered on Netflix on November 23, 2022. Wednesday earned positive reviews from fans and critics while also receiving multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.

In June 2023, Netflix announced that Wednesday was the most-watched English series of all time.

Wednesday Season 2 Release: When Will It Come Out?

In January 2023, Netflix renewed Wednesday for a second season.

Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar shared an official statement to celebrate its renewal:

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

In April 2023, Jenna Ortega spoke with Glamour to confirm that work for Wednesday Season 2 had already begun:

"No vacations or anything like that. We are starting to prep season two of Wednesday, which…has been exciting. Just developing new storylines and seeing where characters are going. Starting those conversations has been really, really fun. I think it’s going to be bigger and better, which is cool."

In June 2023, Michael Douglas, the husband of Morticia actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, told Martin Brundle during his Sky Sports F1 Grid Walk that "Catherine starts on the second year of Wednesday — that's this fall."

Douglas' comment indicated that production for Season 2 could begin this fall.

However, the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes could delay the show's start date even further.

Filming for Season 1 took place between September 2021 and March 2022 in Romania, meaning that Season 2's production could have the same timetable of seven months.

If the strikes are resolved by the end of 2023, it's possible that cameras could start rolling early next year, meaning that Wednesday Season 2 could premiere in the latter part of 2024 or early 2025.

Wednesday Season 2 Cast: Who Will Return?

Wednesday is bannered by an all-star cast headlined by Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Based on Season 1's ending, it is expected that the majority of the cast members will be back in the show's sophomore run.

Here is every actor who is set to return in Wednesday Season 2:

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams in Season 2. The character's return in the upcoming season could showcase how she juggles her time in Nevermore while also dealing with her unusual family.

Emma Myers - Enid Sinclair

Emma Myers

Emma Myers plays Enid Sinclair, the roommate and best friend of Wednesday Addams in Nevermore Academy.

After dealing with a cheesy romance in Season 1, Season 2 could further explore Enid's transition into a werewolf while taking a break from boys.

Percy Hynes White - Xavier Thorpe

Percy Hynes White

Percy Hynes White portrays Xavier Thorpe, a student from Nevermore Academy who can bring his art to life.

After being one of the suspects in the murder mystery in Season 1, the next season could finally explore his feelings for Wednesday.

Joy Sunday - Bianca Barclay

Joy Sunday

Joy Sunday plays Bianca Barclay, one of the popular girls from Nevermore Academy.

After helping Wednesday solve the murder mystery in Season 1, Bianca's evolving friendship with the titular character could be tackled in Season 2.

Jamie McShane - Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Jamie McShane

Jamie McShane plays Sheriff Donovan Galpin, the father of Season 1's big bad, Tyler, who is secretly a Hyde.

Sheriff Galpin's role in Season 2 is a mystery, but he could be trying to make amends with Wednesday and the rest of the Nevermore students after Tyler's rampage in Season 1.

Catherine Zeta-Jones - Morticia Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia Addams, Wednesday's mother. Although she had a limited role in Season 1, the upcoming season could push Morticia into the forefront as she tries to reconnect with Wednesday.

Luis Guzmán - Gomez Addams

Luis Guzmán

Luis Guzmán plays Gomez Addams, Wednesday's father.

Similar to the rest of the Addams family, Gomez only had a brief role in Season 1. However, Season 2 could change that by fleshing out the famous family.

Isaac Ordonez - Pugsley Addams

Isaac Ordonez

Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley Addams, Wednesday's brother.

In Season 1, Wednesday usually saved her brother, Pugsley, from bullies. Season 2 could change their dynamic by allowing Pugsley to be there for his sister during her time of need.

Fred Armisen - Uncle Fester

Fred Armisen

Fred Armisen plays Fester, Wednesday's (crazy yet reliable) uncle.

Fester had a significant role in Season 1, helping Wednesday solve the murder mystery while also being there for her no matter what. In Season 2, Fester could spend more time with both the Addams family and Wednesday.

Thing - Victor Dorobantu

Victor Dorobantu

Victor Dorobantu returns as Thing. The actor's hand was used as the model for the famous Addams family character, and he acted opposite Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast thanks to CGI.

After being a reliable sidekick for Wednesday in Season 1, fans can pretty much expect the same mission for Thing in Season 2.

Wednesday Season 2 Trailer: When Will It Come Out?

Netflix has yet to unveil a trailer for Wednesday Season 2, considering that filming hasn't begun.

However, Netflix did reveal an official Season 2 announcement trailer alongside the unveiling of its renewal this January.

The announcement trailer can be seen below:

The teaser itself was little more than a brief recap of Wednesday Season 1, but did confirm that "more misery is coming."

What Will Happen in Wednesday Season 2?

Before the show's renewal, Millar told TV Line in November 2022 that he thinks that the relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is "essential" to the series, hinting that the mother-daughter dynamic could be highlighted in Season 2:

“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles.…Catherine [Zeta-Jones] is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

This update could tease that show's sophomore run will feature more of the Addams family, highlighting their dynamic with Wednesday. Doing this would also allow viewers to understand the titular character's background.

Meanwhile, in January 2023, Enid actress Emma Myers told Variety what she wants to explore in Season 2, noting that Wednesday "needs to take her season of singleness:"

“Anything is possible in the show. We haven’t really spoken about direction at all, so I don’t really know what the game plan is for anything. As far as love interests go for Wednesday, I feel like at least for a second season, she needs to take her season of singleness. She just had a whole fiasco with her men, she’s got to lay it off for a little bit. I would be deterred from dating anybody if I had gone through that.”

Myers' remarks suggested that Enid and Wednesday's dynamic will be highlighted once more, which is quite fitting since many praised the pair's friendship in Season 1.

As for what Season 2 will heavily tackle, lead star Jenna Ortega spoke with Variety in June 2023 to say that the sophomore run will "lean into the [show's] horror aspect" even more, confirming that Wednesday will not have any romantic love interest:

"We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously. We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

That said, fans can expect more otherworldly phenomena and ghoulish monsters in Wednesday Season 2.

Will Marilyn Thornhill Be the Villain of Wednesday Season 2?

In Season 1, Marilyn Thornhill, who was portrayed by original Wednesday actress Christina Ricci, served as the surprise big bad of the series.

It was revealed that her real name was actually Laurel Gates, the final descendant of Joseph Crackstone who intended to take down the outcasts of Nevermore Academy. At the end of the season, Wednesday successfully took down Thornhill/Gates.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2023, Ricci said that "the door is open" for a possible return in Wednesday Season 2:

"I don't think I'm allowed to say. On my end, the door is open. She [Marilyn] was so fun to play! It's always so fun to play a villain."

Given that Thornhill is still alive, there's a good chance that she will return to seek revenge against Wednesday and her peers. However, there's a risk in her potential comeback since it might feel repetitive.

Despite that, the fact that Thornhill has unfinished business with Wednesday and Nevermore would make her return exciting nonetheless.

Wednesday Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.