Wednesday Season 2 Gets Exciting Update from Legendary Director

After directing the first half of Netflix's Wednesday series, Tim Burton is back with an update about some of what's coming in Season 2.

Wednesday was already set up for a multi-season run long before Season 1 took the spotlight in 2022. The series was a near-instant hit with fans quickly gravitating towards Jenna Ortega's new take on the character as the story focused on her own adventures.

Ortega revealed in April 2023 to Glamour that she and the team were already starting to prep Season 2, teasing "new storylines" and hinting that the next set of episodes will "be bigger and better" than Season 1:

"No vacations or anything like that. We are starting to prep Season 2 of 'Wednesday,' which…has been exciting. Just developing new storylines and seeing where characters are going. Starting those conversations has been really, really fun. I think it’s going to be bigger and better, which is cool."

Tim Burton Confirms Wednesday Season 2 Involvement

Netflix

Speaking with BFI before the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes, Wednesday director Tim Burton teased his involvement in the show's upcoming second season on Netflix.

Although he made it clear that he's putting everything "on hold until all the strikes are over," he noted that he'll "be involved in some [way]" in Season 2:

"I mentally put stuff on hold until all the strikes are over. I can edit and do things I can do, but until the veil is lifted, then things get back into it. But yeah, I’ll be involved in some [way]. I’m not quite sure, because everything has stopped at the moment."

He also discussed his collaboration with star Jenna Ortega, explaining that the show "could not have been done without her:"

"When I did 'Wednesday,' the reason I loved it is I just related to the character so much. But to me, it could not have been done without her. You can write it good, you can do whatever you want to do, but that kind of a character would need such clarity and purity and strength. A person has to have that. So for me, she basically made the show that way."

Burton also highlighted Ortega's innate awareness of where everything is on set while also looking at her experience in horror movies, which put her in a special place for him:

"She’s one of the most aware, not only as an actress, but everything, around the camera, the set. She’s a very special talent. And she’s done a lot of horror movies, which I love too. That gave her a special place in my heart. 'Oh, you’re doing another horror. Good.'"

When Will Wednesday Season 2 Move Forward?

For the time being, it appears that Wednesday Season 2 - just like so many other movies and TV shows - is being put on hold until the aforementioned strikes come to an end.

But with Tim Burton's hard work on the first four episodes of Season 1 being so rewarding alongside Jenna Ortega, he appears ready to dive back into this world when the time officially comes.

Season 2 is already set to potentially introduce a number of new characters from the Addams family lore, with Wednesday's classic family continuing to be a part of her life even while she's away at school.

But with no signs pointing to when exactly the strikes will end, fans could be waiting for quite some time for Season 2 to go through the final stages of production before it's ready for release.

As of now, Wednesday Season 2 hasn't started filming and it doesn't have an official release date for Netflix.