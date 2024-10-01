We Were Kings star Ingrid Aguila recently had many fans ask her about the potential of a Season 2 getting made, and she is just as hopeful as they are.

We Were Kings debuted on Netflix on September 25, taking the platform by storm. Not even a week after its premiere, it broke into the platform's Top 10 TV shows in the United States, charting #10 on September 30 and then jumping up to #9 on October 1.

The Mexican series ranked as Netflix's #2 most popular TV show in its native country on September 26 and has sat in that runner-up spot through October 1.

The drama follows three characters in Mexico City who test their friendship and family dynamic after a betrayal.

Ingrid Aguila's Hope for We Were Kings Season 2

Netflix

Following the release of We Were Kings on Netflix, series star Ingrid Aguila, who plays Malena, witnessed fans flood her Instagram comments asking about the status of a second season for the show.

On one particular Instagram post, a fan asked when Season 2 would be released. Although it has not been announced, Aguila responded by saying they have "already put Saint Juditas upside down so he can do the miracle!"

Aguila was likely referring to the miracle that Season 2 could inevitably be announced and then get made, showing that she wants to continue the show in some way.

In another post, a fan talked about how the final episodes "moved" them, expressing that Aguila's character, Malena, should have fought for her relationship.

Aguila responded by saying she still wants her character "to fight" and that maybe that can happen in Season 2:

"I want to fight!!! Hopefully they give us a Season 2."

Another Instagram user also voiced their desire for a second season on that same post, specifically referencing Malena and Javo's relationship. Aguila also responded to them, saying, "I hope love doesn't fail us!"

So, it is clear that many fans want to see more of We Were Kings and that one of the show's main actors is on board to continue the series.

Based on her replies to fans, Aguilar is already eager to get back into the role, but the only question is whether this will eventually happen.

Will We Were Kings Be Renewed for Season 2?

While many fans may want a second season of We Were Kings, the show played out more like a miniseries than a TV show.

For example, the end of the last episode wasn't open-ended, as it featured Javo coming clean to his family, escaping the mob, and visiting Santos' grave.

However, it is important to remember that streaming numbers and fan interest can significantly impact whether a project moves forward. Even if the Season 1 finale seemed to wrap everything up, Netflix could always decide to open the story back up and continue the journeys of the remaining characters.

It is also worth noting that the show's budget could also be a deciding factor. If Season 1 was not too expensive, Netflix would be more likely to shell out some more money for a Season 2 if it seemed like it could pay off for the streamer in viewership numbers.

As of writing, We Were Kings has not yet been renewed for a second season. Still, Netflix is likely monitoring fan response, streaming numbers, and other factors before making an official decision.

Additionally, We Were Kings is not the only popular Netflix series trying to impress the streamer and be greenlit for Season 2. The creator of Penelope recently explained that they are hopeful for a second season of that show as well.

All six episodes of We Were Kings are streaming on Netflix.