This summer's next DC movie had a request for reshoots rejected by Warner Bros.

DC is currently in the midst of releasing four superhero movies throughout 2023 that have now been developed through three studio regimes.

Shazam 2, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman 2 have all evolved through the changes, having been worked on across AT&T's WarnerMedia, the succeeding Warner Bros. Discovery, and now James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios.

Warner Bros. Rejected Blue Beetle Reshoot Plans

The Hollywood Reporter recently published an article detailing Aquaman 2's long and troubled development, during which it revealed the team behind this summer's Blue Beetle requested two days of reshoots but was turned down by Warner Bros.

By contrast, the studio recently allowed for five days of reshoots on Aquaman 2 after DC Studios CEO James Gunn gave his input on the most recent troubled cut.

Blue Beetle has seen a number of regime changes on the road to release, having been developed and written prior to the Warner Bros. Discovery merger in April 2022, filmed under the David Zaslav-led regime from May to July 2022, and will now be released under James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios.

The superhero flick may have originally been scripted as an HBO Max original movie in the declining DCEU, but will now seemingly instead fall as the first entry taking place in Gunn and Safran's new DCU.

Is Blue Beetle Set To Be Another DC Disaster?

Warner Bros. declining a reshoot request for Blue Beetle may be a sign of its low box office expectations for the movie.

After all, the same studio approved a request for five days of reshoots to improve the reportedly troubled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is the sequel to a billion-dollar-grossing movie (the only one in DC history).

As Shazam 2 and The Flash have already proven to be box office disasters, potentially due to James Gunn's upcoming reboot, many are expecting Blue Beetle and Aquaman 2 to, unfortunately, suffer a very similar fate.

Whether these rejected reshoots would have improved Blue Beetle is something fans will never know, but the fact they were expected to take just two days indicates they were minor and likely had minimal story impact.

Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18.