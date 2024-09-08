Ahead of Agatha All Along's debut on Disney+, the new MCU series unsurprisingly earned the same TV rating as its predecessor, WandaVision.

Outside of two exceptions (the R-rated Echo and Deadpool & Wolverine), the MCU has consistently delivered movies and TV shows with a PG-13 rating. Although WandaVision took a different route by starting with a TV-PG rating, it quickly changed to TV-14 after its first two episodes.

The later episodes earned this rating for their use of language, violence, superhero action, and very brief sexual innuendos. This change came as WandaVision moved into the later eras of the sitcoms it referenced along with its story that took place in the world outside the Hex.

Agatha All Along Gets Same Rating as WandaVision

Agatha All Along's Disney+ page officially listed the series with a TV-14 rating ahead of its September 18 debut. This is the same TV rating WandaVision eventually would earn during its run on the streamer in early 2021.

It marks an unsurprising move for Marvel Studios, as 10 of the first 14 seasons of the MCU's Disney+ series have started with a TV-14 rating. The only show to have a more mature rating was 2024's Echo, which was the first MCU project ever to be rated TV-MA.

Below is the full list of MCU Disney+ projects and their ratings:

WandaVision : TV-14

: TV-14 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier : TV-14

: TV-14 Loki Season 1: TV-14

Season 1: TV-14 What If…? Season 1: TV-14

Season 1: TV-14 Hawkeye : TV-14

: TV-14 Moon Knight : TV-14

: TV-14 Ms. Marvel : TV-PG

: TV-PG I Am Groot : TV-PG

: TV-PG She-Hulk : TV-14

: TV-14 Secret Invasion: TV-14

TV-14 Loki Season 2: TV-14

Season 2: TV-14 Echo: TV-MA

TV-MA X-Men '97: TV-14

How Will TV-14 Rating Affect Agatha All Along?

In truth, everything that happens in Agatha All Along should fall right in line with WandaVision from a visual, story, and ratings perspective.

Based on the trailers, there will be plenty of the same supernatural magic and special effects seen in Elizabeth Olsen's solo series. Fans even saw a hint of what appears to be Wanda Maximoff's dead body, setting the stage for some potential death and violence with other characters.

While Agatha All Along is not expected to get as brutal as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was on the scarier side of PG-13 movies, it should see similar visual beats.

Fans should not expect a ton of blood, gory action, or hardcore violence, but there will still be plenty of exciting supernatural imagery and superhero fight sequences. How that manifests specifically is still unknown, but there likely will not be any major surprises from a rating standpoint.

Agatha All Along will debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 18.