WandaVision's Surprise Cameo Will Rival Mark Hamill's The Mandalorian Appearance, Says Star

Warning - This article contains spoilers for "Episode 4" of WandaVision.

The fourth episode of the MCU's inaugural show on Disney+, WandaVision, pulled back the curtain on the light-hearted sitcom reality. Audiences got their first look at S.W.O.R.D., The Blip from a new point of view, and the returns of Randall Park and Kat Dennings as Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis respectively.

The episode also gave us the backstory of Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria Rambeau from Captain Marvel. In the present day, Monica is a S.W.O.R.D. agent and blipped back into existence after being dusted away five years earlier.

After three episodes of small clues teased during the 1950s, '60s, and '70s sitcom plots, this was a sign of things to come. More sinister moments are certain to happen during the final five episodes of the season, but what other surprises are still in store?

WANDAVISION'S "LUKE SKYWALKER" MOMENT

During an interview with TV Line, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen was asked whether her Disney+ show would get a shocking cameo, similar to the appearance of Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2. Olsen responded with a simple "Yes."

Olsen continued, saying she is "real excited" for fans to what is coming over the next five weeks. WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer added, "There are so many surprises left in store. I encourage all fans to settle in, because there’s more coming."

DOCTOR STRANGE ARRIVAL IN WANDAVISION?

Who is Olsen talking referring to? The MCU is so vast, so the possibilities are practically endless, but there is one choice that is the clear front-runner.

An appearance by Benedict Cumberbatch playing the Master of the Mystic Arts is the most likely conclusion. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Olsen would appear as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness, and Olsen has recently discussed her involvement in filming the Sorcerer's sequel. It was also recently revealed that the directors of WandaVision, Spider-Man 3, and Multiverse of Madness all collaborated to make their interconnected story work.

With the reported returns of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Electro, and possibly even Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, the multiverse is all but confirmed to play a central role in the MCU moving forward. The connection between these upcoming films points to WandaVision possibly exploring aspects of the Multiverse as well.

It is also extremely important to point out that when Phase 4 of the MCU was initially revealed at 2019's San Diego Comic-Con, WandaVision was supposed to release right before Multiverse of Madness. Consider that, and add on Olsen's recent comments calling the transition of her character from WandaVision to Multiverse of Madness "is all so earned."

The likelihood of Strange showing up at the end of this series seems to grow week after week, but there is no way of knowing for sure. What other surprise character would you like to see have an unexpected "Luke Skywalker" moment?