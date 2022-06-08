Marvel Just Fixed WandaVision’s Avengers: Endgame Plot Hole

After months of waiting, Ms. Marvel has finally debuted on Disney+. The series explores the origin story of Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager who is a big fan of the Avengers, specifically Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. Marketing for the MCU show confirmed that Kamala's powers are not similar to the comics, fueling debate among Marvel fans everywhere.

Despite that, early reactions to Ms. Marvel are overwhelmingly positive. And part of that reaction might have to due with its Easter eggs so far.

Warning - this article contains spoilers for the first episode of Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel's debut episode was filled with a plethora of MCU Easter eggs. From featuring a side character from Spider-Man: No Way Home to honoring the death of Scarlet Johansson's Black Widow, the latest installment will likely get any diehard MCU fan squirming with excitement.

Aside from fun references to the larger Marvel universe, Ms. Marvel was also able to explain a confusing WandaVision Easter egg that still has fans talking to this day.

WandaVision Featured a Confusing Avengers: Endgame Recap

Marvel Studios

During WandaVision Episode 5, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau had a mini-debate with Randall Park's Jimmy Woo about Wanda Maximoff's power level, saying that the Scarlet Witch "could have taken out Thanos on her own" during Avengers: Endgame's final battle at the Avengers Compound:

"She could have taken out Thanos on her own if he hadn't initiated a blitz. I mean nobody else came close."

In Endgame, Wanda went head-to-head with Thanos at the compound, with the Avenger almost single-handedly beating the Mad Titan before his ship open-fired.

Marvel Studios

This exchange was confusing since there were many duels that happened during that final battle, meaning that it would be hard to track down who was fighting who. Given that Rambeau and Woo appear to know in detail what transpired between Wanda and Thanos, it led to fans questioning how these characters (who were not present during the fight) knew everything that happened.

Marvel Studios

At that time, it was assumed that this information was exclusive to intelligence agencies such as the FBI and SWORD. However, Ms. Marvel proved that this isn't the case.

How Ms. Marvel Fixes this WandaVision Plot Hole

Ms. Marvel's latest installment revealed that the general public knew the details of the final battle against Thanos due to one Avenger: Scott Lang aka Ant-Man.

Marvel Studios

Episode 1 confirmed that Scott Lang appeared as a guest on a podcast called This Powered Life during an episode entitled "Big Me, Little Me, - A Scott Lang Interview." This is where he supposedly unveiled a detailed breakdown of what went down in the battle at the Avengers Compound during Endgame.

The Impact of Ms. Marvel's Avengers: Endgame Reveal

Marvel Studios

It is unknown how the other Avengers reacted to Scott Lang's actions of spilling the beans about what happened during Endgame's final battle, but it's possible that there were mixed reactions from the group. Despite that, it looks like the general public is still not aware of the Time Heist that the Avengers did to gather the Infinity Stones, potentially hinting that not everything was spilled on the podcast.

Marvel Studios

Important details such as Wanda's power level, Captain Marvel's destruction of Thanos' ship, and Iron Man's sacrifice to defeat the Mad Titan would've been the highlights of Lang's answers during the interview, mainly because these reveals gave everyone an idea of how the Avengers assembled and saved the day.

Lang's interview also managed to do good as it inspired new heroes to take center stage, particularly Kamala Khan. The young MCU character might've used the details from Lang's podcast guesting to fuel her love for Captain Marvel, serving as a fitting piece of her heroic puzzle.

However, there is a downside to this reveal. It's likely that potential villains of other Avengers will end up using the information from Lang to their advantage, serving as leverage to pinpoint the weakness or tendencies of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. There are lurking villains, such as the Kingpin and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val, who could use the information and find a way to defeat the Avengers when the time comes.

Whatever the case, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could end up addressing this Scott Lang situation, giving viewers more context as to why he spilled the beans about one of the MCU's significant battles.

The first episode of Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.