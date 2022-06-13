Marvel Confirms SHIELD's Involvement In Avengers: Endgame Final Battle

Marvel Studios is off to the races with its seventh Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, which partially serves as a look back at MCU history through the eyes of in-universe fans. Expanding on the new world post-Avengers: Endgame, as Kamala Khan works to find her way through high school, the new series offers a fresh perspective on how the Infinity Saga came to an end three years ago.

Endgame's final battle came into play during Ms. Marvel's first scene as Kamala put her love for the Avengers on display, although she specifically made sure that Carol Danvers got most of the spotlight. This came as the first of over two dozen nods to the MCU's 14-year history in just under 50 minutes of screen time, but the fourth Avengers film certainly has had the biggest influence.

Marvel Studios

Although this battle is unquestionably the biggest event in history that the MCU's general public knows about, it's still shrouded in mystery with it being something that shouldn't have seen much media coverage. On top of that, a newly discovered Easter egg from AvengerCon in Episode 1 has revealed another party that got their own story about that final battle: SHIELD.

SHIELD's Place in Endgame's Closing Battle

The official Marvel website shared new information about Easter eggs that were used in Episode 1 of Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel on Disney+.

One interesting shot featured a sign for a book called "I Was There..." which Marvel confirmed was written by a SHIELD agent who was actually somewhat involved with the final battle in Avengers: Endgame between the Avengers and Thanos' army.

Marvel Studios

This book is said to be SHIELD's first-hand account of the battle at the Avengers Compound as the agent details “the clash between the heroes of earth and the Alien scourge threatening our fragile planet.”

Marvel Studios

The in-universe book includes a full conversation with the Avengers' Hawkeye and a recollection of Tony Stark snapping his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet, "even though the author was 6,000 feet away," according to Marvel.

Marvel Studios

SHIELD Still Lurks in the MCU's Shadows

SHIELD was last seen in any capacity during 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, although the version of former director Nick Fury in that movie was revealed later to be the Skrull leader Talos. Outside the organization's flashback appearance in Captain Marvel, they've largely stayed in the shadows after SHIELD fell to pieces in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

While they didn't make their presence felt during Avengers: Endgame's climactic battle for all of humanity, it's not a shock to see that the MCU's premier spy organization captured their own account of this fight.

Marvel Studios

It's unclear which SHIELD agent wrote this book, particularly if it's an agent that fans would recognize from past projects, but it could account for how the public knows so much about what happened in upstate New York in 2023. Since SHIELD has been so hidden over the last few years within the MCU, even with Agents of SHIELD running on ABC through 2020, it raises plenty of questions regarding the organization's status moving forward.

The first episode of Ms. Marvel is now available to stream on Disney+, as is Avengers: Endgame.