Walking Dead: Dead City Finally Reveals Why Maggie Can’t Kill Negan, Even After What He Did

Of all the shaky alliances and brewing war in The Walking Dead: Dead City, the dynamic between Maggie and Negan is front and center in the AMC TV series and has kept fans glued. Since Negan killed Glenn Rhee (though a rematch could be in the cards), Maggie's husband, in Season 7 of The Walking Dead (TWD), fans eagerly awaited to see if Maggie would confront him and seek her revenge. Instead, viewers have been taken on a rollercoaster ride with Maggie and Negan and torn between a will-they-won't-they situation and a fluctuating thirst for revenge.

The idea of Negan and Maggie being together was teased after the Whisperer War and at the start of Season 11 of The Walking Dead. With the series finale on November 20, 2022, any chance of them becoming a couple seemed to vanish. However, The Walking Dead: Dead City seems to have reignited this tension, with longing glances and an odd desire to look out for each other between Negan and Maggie.

While fans have mixed feelings about Maggie being with Negan, other characters in the show are just as frustrated.

Maggie's Loyalty to Negan Frustrates Armstrong & Hershel

Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2

Every time Negan and Maggie appear in a scene, the audience wonders if Maggie will finally snap and take her revenge. However, in a shocking The Walking Dead: Dead City twist, there is more romantic tension, a little anger (from Maggie), and a lot less thirst for revenge.

This dynamic hasn't been easy for those around Maggie, particularly her son, Hershel. He frequently expresses his frustration with Maggie's obsession with Negan. Additionally, Hershel did not hesitate to fire a gun at Negan when they came face to face in Central Park.

The same frustration is seen in Maggie's close friend, New Babylon soldier Armstrong. He realizes Maggie’s hesitation to form a meaningful alliance with Bruegel, who offered them freedom and promised New Babylon access to methane. Additionally, Bruegel included the "bloody extermination of every single one of them [the Croetes]" as a bonus.

This seemed like a simple deal to accept. However, despite the opportunity to return home with her son, Maggie chooses to risk their lives once again, giving the excuse that Bruggel cannot be trusted. This makes sense, but given their history, what would have made more sense would have been leaving Negan to his fate.

After realizing her hesitation isn't tactical but purely emotional to save Negan, he responded, "You wanted Negan dead once. Now you want to save his life."

See the shocking way Daryl Dixon ended up in France in his Walking Dead spin-off series.

Maggie Admits She Is Scared of What's on the Other Side

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Do Negan and Maggie get together? This has been a burning question among fans of TWD since Dead City reignited the complicated history and relationship between Negan and Maggie. In Dead City, Season 2 Episode 6, Maggie seems to give an answer that makes sense, not about their relationship but about why she is drawn to him.

Maggie talked to Ginny about joining her and Hershel and noticed the loaded gun Ginny carries. Fully aware that she intends to use it against Negan to avenge her father, Maggie decides to take a moment to counsel Ginny. Instead of offering advice, however, Maggie confesses. "I'm too scared of what's on the other side of it [killing Negan]:"

"Do you know how many times I have thought about killing Negan? How many times I've tried. But I'm just scared of what's on the other side of it, like it wont get better. Maybe I should have just done it right away and gotten the damn thing over with. The one thing I know is that it's cost me a lot, almost everything."

While it's unclear what Maggie was referring to, it seems she may have alluded to being torn between saving and killing Negan, a dilemma Ginny also faced, as she acknowledged to Jenna, "How can I help you, if I haven't figured out how to help myself:"

“I know that things have been hard between us. I guess that maybe the truth is that every time I look at you, I see me, looking back, and how can I help you, if I haven't figured out how to help myself…”

Check out how The Walking Dead boss teased future movies, upcoming spin-offs, and more.