Venom: Let There Be Carnage: 4 New Posters for Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson & More Revealed

Hoping to follow the success of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Venom: Let There Be Carnage from Sony Pictures.

Starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and directed by Andy Serkis, Let There Be Carnage has already generated intense speculation for its potential to connect to Tom Holland's Spider-Man (and/or other Spider-Men) now that the MCU is diving headfirst into the multiverse.

In addition, an early fan screening left audiences buzzing about the 90-minute film's post-credits scene, which has been driving much of the conversation surrounding the sequel.

Still, Sony isn't content to rely on conversation and speculation alone; and to further promote the film and its talent, the studio released new promotional posters before the sequel's theatrical debut.

New Venom 2 Posters Shared by Sony Pictures

Ahead of the sequel's October 1, 2021 theatrical release, Sony Pictures shared new posters for Venom: Let There Be Carnage featuring Tom Hardy as Venom, Woody Harrelson as Carnage, as well as Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris.

The first poster features Hardy as Eddie Brock and Venom:

Sony

The second shows Woody Harrelson as the symbiote villain Cletus Kasady or Carnage:

Sony

Michelle Williams - reprising her role as Anne Weying from 2018's Venom - is shown in the third new poster:

Sony

Lastly, Naomie Harris as Shriek is featured in the fourth:

Sony

Venom 2's Poster Teases She-Venom & Shriek's Abilities?

These new posters aren't the first fans have seen in Sony's promotional campaign for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

In August, two posters highlighting the battle between Brock's Venom and Kasady's Carnage were released, offering a tease of Carnage's abilities and how they differ from Venom's. These new character-based posters follow suit in that each silhouette teases a little of what fans can expect from each character in this new story.

For instance, Michelle Williams' silhouette as Anne Weying could be hinting at the return of She-Venom while Naomie Harris' Shriek silhouette shows her ability to manipulate sound energy.

Even though much of the hype for the Venom sequel centers on its possible connections to other franchises, it appears that Sony Pictures wants audiences to know that this film has its own story to tell with an impressive cast of talented actors.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrives in theaters on October 1, 2021.