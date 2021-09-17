Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Venom 2 Teases 'Expanding Universe' Amid Spider-Man Appearance Rumors & Speculation

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:

2018's Venom served as the launchpad of Sony's Spider-Man shared universe without the presence of the web-slinger, leading many fans to speculate whether this interconnected franchise will unveil its own version of the hero or if Tom Holland's Peter Parker will be featured at some point. 

The debate continued when Jared Leto's Morbius arrived on the scene, as its first trailer revealed an unexpected cameo from Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes aka the villain of the MCU's Spider-Man: Homecoming. This was further amplified by Tyrese Gibson's surprising remark that the vampire superhero flick is set in the MCU. 

Although Sony debunked Gibson's claim, there has been a wide array of rumors that Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock could finally arrive on the scene to cause trouble against Holland's webhead, especially during the promotional drive for Venom: Let There Be Carnage

For example, Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis casually confirmed that Eddie Brock will meet the MCU's Peter Parker at some point. Hardy also acknowledged that the "Spider-Verse" and "multiverses" could be at play should a third Venom movie be greenlit.

Now, another multiversal tease for the Sony sequel has emerged. 

Venom 2 Marketing Teases Multiverse Expansion

Venom: Let There Be Carnage's official Twitter account posted a new video to promote the upcoming Sony superhero film with a caption saying that the "universe is expanding," seemingly hinting that the sequel will finally address its place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: 

 

Will Venom 2 Finally Confirm Its MCU Connection? 

Ever since Sony and Disney created a new Spider-Man deal back in 2019, it has been heavily teased that the latter's crop of Marvel characters will find a way to crossover with Tom Holland's friendly neighborhood hero. However, the exact approach to achieving this feat is still being kept under wraps. 

This latest tease from Venom: Let There Be Carnage's official Twitter account joins the long list of hints that the sequel will indeed address its place in the larger MCU. This comes after a Twitter user posted an image of Tom Hardy sporting a Spider-Man: No Way Home production hat, fueling speculation about Venom's MCU connections. 

The fact that the post teases the idea that "the universe is expanding" seems to hint that Venom is already set in the MCU, and the expansion could mean that Peter Parker and the rest of the Avengers will join the symbiote-infused anti-hero's next adventure. 

If this speculation is true, then this means that other characters from Sony's Spider-Man universe like Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and Madame Web will be part of the MCU's interconnected narrative as well. 

Moreover, there's a sense that this crossover might've already been foreshadowed. The recent fan screening of Let There Be Carnage officially unveiled its post-credits scene, and the audience reportedly "went crazy" during its reveal. That said, this could hint that this post-credits stinger will likely reveal Venom's place in the MCU once and for all. 

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released in theaters on October 1, 2021. 

