Jared Leto's Morbius Is Set In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, According To One Actor

Every MCU fan is in some way, shape, or form aware of the Sony situation.

Of course, the best part of it all is that fans have gotten to see Peter Parker in the MCU. Without that faithful partnership, there wouldn't any of the awesome interactions that fans have seen to date, the emotional linchpin of Peter and Tony's relationship, or those great villains in Vulture and Mysterio.

The downside is that Sony is still doing whatever it wants with some of the many characters that exist alongside Spider-Man in the comics. Of course, the main example of this is Venom, whose upcoming movie features Carnage and no connection to the web-slinger or the reason why Venom exists in the comics.

All of Sony's side projects exist on their own, with no known connections to their sister projects, and little tie with the MCU. Though, it looks like that might be changing, starting with the upcoming film centering on Spidey's vampire villain Morbius.

MORBIUS IN THE MCU

Update: Following the release of Tyrese Gibon's comments, a Sony representative has put them in doubt.

According to an interview from ComicBook.com, when talking about the upcoming Morbius film, star Tyrese Gibson, who is playing FBI Agent Simon Stroud in the Sony Marvel film, seems to confirm that the film is in the MCU.

When asked directly if the film is "part of the MCU, in the Avengers' world," Gibson gave a blunt, but honest, "Yes."

The clip of the particular moment in the interview can be seen down below.

#Morbius star Tyrese Gibson says the movie is in the MCU. 🚨pic.twitter.com/s5sPNhBcvw — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 15, 2021

IS IT THOUGH?

Despite the answer given by Gibson being pretty clear, it's hard to take this as an official confirmation. There is always the chance that the actor is mistaken about what the MCU really means, instead of maybe believing that all Marvel characters are inherently in that universe—in other words, it could simply have been a mistake.

Of course, plans to merge all the many franchises that Sony has going alongside the MCU have been rumored for quite a while. These plans are much easier to do with the upcoming multiverse storylines about to pop up. The key example is the likelihood of past Spider-Men showing up to help Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The multiverse angle could easily have been what Tyrese Gibson was referring to, meaning that while Morbius isn't directly in the MCU Prime, it is, of course, part of the many multiverses that can both visit and be visited.

Of course, fans will have to wait for their answers. Besides the upcoming Spider-Man sequel, there's Venom: Let There Be Carnage releasing on September 24, 2021, and Morbius which is set to be released on January 21, 2022.

Of course, that won't be the end of Sony's many spin-offs as they only just announced the actor who will be bringing Kraven The Hunter to life in his very own solo film. Because fans clearly didn't want to see Kraven in the MCU. Obviously.