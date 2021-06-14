Spider-Man 3: No Way Home: Promo Video Teases Spider-Verse Plot

Spider-Man: Far From Home ended on a cliffhanger, but it looks Spider-Man: No Way Home will be a different beast due to the multiverse-based rumors about the film.

No Way Home will reunite Tom Holland's web-slinger with the core mainstays of the franchise like Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds, Zendaya's MJ, and Marisa Tomei's Aunt May. However, in the past year, it looks like the main cast will be joined by a massive ensemble of stars from both the MCU and previous Spider-Man franchises from Sony.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange was reported to appear in the threequel while Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan is also expected to return. Joining the duo will be a slew of stars from Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy and Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man franchise like Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

Marvel has yet to confirm that the multiverse is involved, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige did point out that the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be tied to the plot of No Way Home.

Now, a new video from Sony may have solidified those multiverse claims.

SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME'S MULTIVERSE PLOT

Sony Pictures Argentina on Twitter posted a new promo video for Spider-Man: No Way Home's title card reveal. The official Tweet has since been deleted.

Twitter user @cesarberardini re-uploaded the video, however, which can be seen below:

Although Sony Pictures Argentina has deleted the tweet, I grabbed the video before it was removed. Please note the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse style glitch at the end. So I guess the rumors of #SpiderManNoWayHome and the multiverse Sinister Six are true. pic.twitter.com/p2n4YnR7BA — César Berardini (@cesarberardini) June 14, 2021

The video showcased the film's logo glitching twice, with the original blue color quickly changing to a bloody red shading.

Sony Pictures

In comparison, the title sequence of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had a similar glitch effect:

Sony Pictures Animation

Update: Sony Pictures Brazil's Twitter account has uploaded another title card teaser with a slightly different glitch animation:

Moral lá em cima! O próprio 🕷️ chegou trazendo mimos! Título versão brasileira? Temos! #HomemAranhaSemVoltaParaCasa - Dezembro somente nos cinemas. pic.twitter.com/gKyYz9Spcl — Sony Pictures Brasil (@SonyPicturesBr) June 14, 2021

Given the similarities between these glitching effects, many fans have begun to speculate that this is a tease towards the multiverse-centric plot of the Tom Holland-led threequel.

The caption for the original video read as follows:

¡Tenemos título oficial en español! #SpiderMan #SinCaminoACasa. Diciembre #SoloEnCines

This roughly translates to "We have an official title in Spanish! #SpiderMan #NoWayHome. December #OnlyInCinema."

SPIDER-MAN'S TRIP TO THE MULTIVERSE

The evidence of a multiverse-heavy narrative in No Way Home might not be convincing on this video, but many would agree that the glitch could be a major clue on what's to come.

In the footage, the logo glitched twice, and this could possibly hint at two new realities either forming or getting involved.

The red color could allude to Scarlet Witch's meddling with the multiverse, thus leading to the madness aspect of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On the flip side, the two realities that will be involved are potentially a reference to the universes of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield's web-slinger.

The similarities of this glitch effect to that of the Spider-Verse title sequence might be coincidental at first glance, but there's a good chance that this is intended. In a previous reveal, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller shared that there was an early plan to include cameos from Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire in an “ambitious tag.”

This means that the Spider_Verse franchise could be operating under the same multiverse of the MCU, and this might be addressed in the threequel.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in theaters on December 17, 2021.