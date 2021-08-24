Into the Spider-Verse Producer Shares Hilarious Response to Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaks

The marketing for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been minimal so far, but the anticipation surrounding the MCU threequel has been high due to the multiverse-sized rumors that are directly tied to it.

Directed by Jon Watts, No Way Home will reunite Tom Holland's Peter Parker with franchise mainstays like Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds, Zendaya's MJ, and Marisa Tomei's Aunt May. Plot details for the film are still being kept under wraps, but casting rumors that surfaced online in past months may have given fans an idea of what to expect on a narrative front.

For starters, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will reportedly appear, adding more evidence that No Way Home will deal with multiverse shenanigans. This is further amplified by Alfred Molina's confirmation that he would reprise his role as Otto Octavius in the film, a character that he portrayed in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

There are also rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, both of whom played previous versions of the wall-crawler, will appear alongside Holland's web-slinging Avenger. The inclusion of the three Spider-Men led many to believe that a live-action Spider-Verse crossover would finally happen, following in the footsteps of Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse from 2018.

Now, one of the producers of the hit animated venture has taken to social media to share his reaction to the multiverse-filled rumors.

SPIDER-VERSE WRITER REACTS TO NO WAY HOME RUMORS

Marvel

Amid fan hype surrounding the trailer release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and preceding leaks from the movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller reshared his tweet from May of last year about the scrapped "ambitious tag" involving Spider-Ham, Tobey Maguire's web-slinger, Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man, and Tom Holland's MCU hero, but Sony felt it was "too soon:"

"We pitched the Sony brass an ambitious tag involving Spider-Ham, Tobey, Andrew, and Tom. They felt it was “too soon.”

The Marvel producer replied to his statement from over a year ago, saying that it "feels like it's no longer 'too soon'" for such a multiverse crossover, fueling speculation that the three Spider-Men will likely appear together in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The full tweet can be seen below:

Feels like it's no longer "too soon" https://t.co/2uplQqzdRn — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) August 23, 2021

A LIVE-ACTION SPIDER-VERSE

It is unknown if Christopher Miller has inside information about Spider-Man: No Way Home, but his latest comment should fuel more speculation about the potential live-action Spider-Man reunion between the web-slinging trio.

Back then, it was understandable that Sony would feel like the idea of placing the three cinematic Spider-Men together would be "too soon," considering the fact that the multiverse has yet to be unveiled for the MCU. Now, it looks like the pieces are coming together, and many would agree that it would be fitting for the trio to unite against multiple threats.

It's no secret that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a triumph on Sony's end, considering that it won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. If Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield end up returning as their respective Spidey Variants after No Way Home for a full-fledged live-action Spider-Verse film in the MCU, then many would agree that Miller would be a great addition to the crew as one of its producers.

The hype surrounding Maguire and Garfield's Marvel comeback is understandable, mainly due to the fact that seeing the pair alongside Holland on screen together would definitely go down as one, if not the most, memorable scenes in Spider-Man history.

Right now, it seems that both Sony and Marvel Studios are taking their own leaps of faith for this web-slinging multiverse narrative to deliver, and it will be interesting to find out when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.