Tom Holland's Spider-Man Deal Between Marvel Studios & Sony Rumored To Be Extended

Tom Holland's currently untitled Spider-Man 3 is clearly one of the most anticipated projects in Marvel's ambitious Phase 4 slate, and this is all because of the concept of the multiverse. In the past several weeks, the threequel's cast has grown significantly into a massive ensemble of legacy characters from the previous two Spider-Man franchises from Sony while the addition of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange further solidified that Peter Parker's next adventure is a multiverse-based affair.

The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield will reportedly be back for Spider-Man 3, while Tobey Maguire is also “expected” to return in the third installment. Aside from previous web-slingers, a slew of villains such as Jamie Foxx's Electro, Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, and Thomas Haden Church's Sandman were all rumored to return, but details about their involvement in the overall narrative are still being kept under wraps.

Not only that, but Charlie Cox is also rumored to return as Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil. If anything, Spider-Man 3 will need to balance all of these characters, and it will be exciting to find out how the film's director, Jon Watts, will accomplish that.

Now, a new rumor may offer clues on the post-Spider-Man 3 future of Tom Holland's friendly neighborhood hero in the larger MCU.

During the latest episode of The DisInsider Show, hosts Skyler Shuler and Derek Cornell shared a Marvel Studios rumor during their "Rumor of the Week" segment. It should be noted that the news Shuler and Cornell share during these segments should not be taken as confirmations, but rather just rumbling-backed rumors.

Cornell said that Marvel Studios “extended the [Spider-Man] deal” with Sony due to the Web-Slinger playing “a pivotal role” in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While fans can take this rumor with a grain of salt, it's no secret that it is a promising tidbit, as it implies that Tom Holland's Spider-Man is here to stay regardless of what happens in his threequel.

Last year, a behind-the-scenes debacle ensued between Sony and Marvel Studios regarding the rights of the fan-favorite hero, ultimately leading to a standstill. Eventually though, the two sides agreed to a new deal which covers two more films for Holland's web-slinger. This includes the aforementioned Spider-Man 3 and a mystery Marvel movie.

This development caused fans to worry about the character's MCU future, with some even suggesting that Spider-Man 3 could potentially end the character's tenure as an official member of the Avengers. Given that Spider-Man 3 is shaping up to be a celebration of Sony's Spider-Man universe (both past and present), it's reasonable to assume that Holland is gearing up for his last MCU adventure before ultimately joining the world of Tom Hardy's Venom and Woody Harrelson's Carnage.

However, if this rumor is true, it's clear that it isn't the case, since Holland is poised to play the character in the MCU's foreseeable future. This is an exciting reveal since fans can watch Spider-Man 3 without thinking about the previous rights issue, but this doesn't remove the possibility that Holland can eventually transfer from one universe to another given the character's connection to the Web of Life and Destiny.

Interestingly, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously teased that Holland's web-slinger is “the only hero to cross cinematic universes” and it looks like Spider-Man 3 will set the precedent for that eventual reveal. Whatever the case, the story possibilities for Spider-Man are endless, and all of it will happen under the confines of the monumental MCU franchise.