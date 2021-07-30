Venom 2: Full Detailed Look at Carnage Revealed

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to open a new chapter in the heroic adventure of Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock, but the upcoming arrival of Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady will make things difficult for the titular protagonist.

Directed by Andy Serkis, the Sonyverse sequel is set a year after the events of the first film as it follows Brock's dual life as an investigative journalist and superhero who's trying to protect his neighborhood from street-level criminals.

However, Brock and Venom's heroic tandem will be challenged by the unexpected transformation of Kasady into Carnage, forcing the symbiotic pair to work together anew to stop the dangerous villain from wreaking havoc.

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage provided a glimpse of the chief villain of the film, but a detailed look has yet to be showcased. Based on the marketing of the film, the best look at Carnage was only featured in an official Funko.

With the film's release inching closer, it seems that marketing has ramped up, thus leading toward a more comprehensive look at Carnage's design for the sequel.

A DETAILED LOOK AT CARNAGE

Twitter user @thevenomsite uncovered new images of a Carnage statue in select IMAX theaters in China, showcasing a detailed look at the main villain of Venom: Let There Be Carnage:

Just as select IMAX theaters in China received a Venom statue for the first movie, select theaters are also receiving a Carnage statue for Venom: Let There be Carnage! pic.twitter.com/YPbOpaRfbr — TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) July 30, 2021

The user also posted close-up shots of the two main characters of the upcoming Sony superhero film, showing more of the comic-accurate designs of the symbiote pair:

Aaaaaaaaaand let’s round it off with some really nice close ups shots of Venom and Carnage from 安琪电影Pasta on Weibo. pic.twitter.com/vYfiQrK93g — TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) July 30, 2021

Meanwhile, high-definition images of Carnage were also featured in a promotion drive for 5-hour Energy:

Sony Pictures

CARNAGE'S COMIC-ACCURATE DESIGN

Many would agree that this detailed look at Carnage for the Venom sequel is the best one so far.

After being introduced in the post-credits scene of Venom, Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady will finally make his presence felt in the sequel, and this updated design for Carnage should cement the fact that he is out for blood against Tom Hardy's titular symbiote.

Carnage's design closely resembles its comic-book counterpart as evidenced by its red and black color palette. In many ways, this should be a welcome sign for hardcore fans of Marvel Comics.

In addition, the live-action look at the character also includes its iconic fangs and claws, thus presenting more challenges to Venom during battles. It remains to be seen if Carnage will utilize comic-accurate abilities like camouflage capabilities and constituent-matter generation, but this design could hint that the villain could manifest them throughout the sequel.

Based on what's been revealed, it looks like Carnage will prove to be a formidable challenge to Eddie Brock and Venom in the film, thus setting the stage for an intense and dangerous final battle between the two symbiote heavyweights.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to hit theaters on September 24, 2021.