Under a Dark Sun Season 2 Gets Status Update from Netflix Series Actors: 'It Calls for a Sequel'

The ending of Netflix's French miniseries, Under a Dark Sun (aka Soleil Noir), leaves audiences with a twist that "calls for a sequel," according to the series' stars. The twist-filled family thriller follows Alba, a woman whose life is entwined with the wealthy Lasserre family after she takes a job at their flower farm. After the family patriarch, Arnaud, dies mysteriously, Alba is listed in his will and subsequently becomes the main suspect, as her true connections to the family are revealed.

After six episodes of intrigue, backstabbing, and family drama (in a similar vein to Netflix's The Perfect Couple), Under a Dark Sun concludes with a surprising twist. After suggesting that Alba was Arnaud's secret child, the truth is revealed that she is actually the child of Arnaud's son, Mathieu, who had a brief affair with her mother, Nadia, years earlier. Mathieu did not know about Nadia's pregnancy because Arnaud forced Nadia off the property when he learned of her and Mathieu's relationship.

So, instead, Alba was raised far away from the Lesserre family, only to be drawn back into their orbit decades later. However, Nadia ensured Alba's future by writing to Arnaud years later, sharing photos of an adult Alba and her son Leo, asking that they be taken care of. To honor her wishes and avoid public scandal, Arnaud added Alba to the will.

The murderer of Arnaud is revealed not to be Alba but Manon, Mathieu's other daughter. Manon sought vengeance on Arnaud for throwing her mother, Josephine, into a psychiatric hospital after she learned some of the family's secrets. This is not all that happens in Under a Dark Sun's finale, with a last twist revealing that Nadia secretly purchased the flower farm from under the Lesserre family, reclaiming what was once taken from her.

While many questions are answered by the end of Under a Dark Sun's runtime, that subtle final flower farm twist leaves room for more. It's something the cast of the series is hoping to see, with Isabelle Adjani (Beatrice) telling Télé-Loisirs that the result of the group's "destructive family journey" could form an interesting sequel that she would be "delighted" to return for:

"There's a question mark over what each of them will become after this destructive family journey. Obviously, it calls for a sequel, and I would be delighted if it sees the light of day."

Ava Baya, who stars as the lead Alba, echoed these sentiments, saying she was "not a part of these discussions" but still had hopes of returning:

"I hope so, yes, I hope so. I'm not necessarily part of these discussions, but I would be happy to push for it to happen."

Under a Dark Sun was conceived as a French-language miniseries for Netflix by Nils-Antoine Sambuc. It began streaming on July 9 and also stars Guillaume Gouix, Louise Coldefy, Thibault de Montalembert, and Claire Romain.

What Could Happen in Under A Dark Sun Season 2?

While Netflix has not confirmed whether the miniseries could transition into a serialised show, the cast seems ready and eager should it happen. As is set up by the epilogue in Under a Dark Sun's finale, there is plenty still to be explored in a second season.

The reveal that Nadia has purchased the Lesserre house for herself could be viewed as a final moment of redemption for her character as she finally regains the life stolen from her years earlier when Arnaud forced her out of the family. But it could also open the door for even more family drama in another season.

How would the remaining Lesserres react to Nadia now owning their family farm? Could this also be a safe haven for Nadia and Alba to reconnect after so many years estranged? And what has Nadia been up to during all this time?

With Alba and Leo now living quietly in their new lives, away from the farm, it would be an interesting storyline to see them tempted back to the Lesserre estate on the promise of reconnecting with a lost family member. A second season would also give Under a Dark Sun to tie up some of its loose plot threads, like what happened to Alba's grandfather, Thierry, and his bid for custody over Leo.

Netflix has shown a penchant for wealthy family dramas, with recent releases like Bad Sisters, Dead to Me, and Territory all falling into a similar bracket. The current trend around these types of dramas could signal good news for Under A Dark Sun's sequel chances.