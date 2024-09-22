The Perfect Couple Showrunner Confirms What We All Suspected About the Ending

One of the biggest questions from The Perfect Couple's ending has finally been answered.

Starring the likes of Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning (read more about The Perfect Couple's cast here), the Netflix murder mystery centered on the wedding of the century gone wrong, as the maid of honor turns up dead just days before the big event.

As the series comes to an end the wedding is called off, The Perfect Couple's killer is revealed, and Nicole Kidman's Greer Garrison Winbury goes off to write a book about the blood-spattered summer that she and her family just underwent.

What Happened to Greer at the End of The Perfect Couple?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Perfect Couple.

The Perfect Couple fans are a bit confused about where the series leaves Nicole Kidman's Greer Garrison Winbury.

In the series, Kidman plays an accomplished novelist who is hellbent on giving her son the dream wedding he deserves. However, a wrench is thrown into those plans as the maid of honor/the bride's best friend, Merritt, turns up dead.

This leads Greer and her family on a twisting journey of betrayal, infidelity, and self-realization, all coming to a screeching and shocking halt in its ending.

The Perfect Couple ends with Dakota Fanning's pregnant Abby being revealed to be the killer.

It turns out, in a major change from The Perfect Couple book, she aimed to take out Merritt in hopes of hiding the information that the maid of honor was hiding an unborn heir to the Winbury family fortune after the young woman had secretly slept with Greer's husband Tag (Liev Schreiber).

What confounded fans in all of this though, was where it leaves Kidman's Greer.

With the wedding called off, as the bride Amelia (Eve Hewson) walks away from the wedding of her dreams, the series shows Greer writing her book, changing from focusing on her secret past as a high-class escort, which was another major revelation that came at the series's end, to writing about Amelia herself.

It is not made clear in the show, but many had assumed this change of creative direction for Greer came from some sort of admiration toward her former soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

And that seems to be the case.

The Perfect Couple Showrunner Confirms Ending Fan Theory

Fans may be onto something in the way many are looking at the ending of The Perfect Couple.

According to the series's showrunner Jenna Lamia, Nicole Kidman's Greer changed the focus of her upcoming novel from herself to Eve Hewson's Amelia due to a level of jealousy she harbored for the young girl, seemingly confirming fan theories about the ending.

Lamia told Tudum that Greer had always been "competitive" with Amelia, which came from "jealous of how 'herself' Amelia always [was]:"

"In going over that time in her life, she starts to realize why she really always felt tension with Amelia, why she really never accepted her, why she felt judgmental of her, and truly, honestly competitive with her. It’s because she’s utterly jealous of how ‘herself’ Amelia always is."

"It’s almost as if Greer wants to be more like Amelia and is hoping to get there," Lamia added. She said Kidman's character probably still "talk[s] about her [own] past" in the book, but does it in the context of Amelia:

"She probably does still talk about her [own] past, but in the context of what just happened in the summer and this incredible young woman who was going to be marrying her son. It’s almost as if Greer wants to be more like Amelia and is hoping to get there."

Elsewhere, Lamia reiterated this sentiment of admiration over and over.

In a conversation with The Wrap, the Netflix showrunner posited that at the end of the show Kidman's on-screen novelist "sat down to write a book about the summer and Merritt’s death" and realized much of the animosity she was feeling was because of her jealousy of her son's former bride-to-be:

"She probably sat down to write a book about the summer and Merritt’s death and how it threw a wrench in her plans, and how the ripples of that pebble went through her family and through the island. In writing about that, I think she started to realize that a lot of her anger and frustration and just general emotion was due to her feelings of jealousy vis a vis Amelia, and what did that say about her and how she had been living her life."

Throughout the show, it is insinuated that Greer has not been able to live life as her true self, especially as it is revealed she was hiding a secret about how she and her husband Tag met so many years ago.

So, according to Lamia, her actually trying to put pen to paper about the bloody events of that summer led her to "a new subject matter, which was really about the pursuit of authentic self and leaving behind the need to appear perfect at all times:"

"You even know before the show ends that she’s ready to break free of that. I think the process of writing the book led her to a new subject matter, which was really about the pursuit of authentic self and leaving behind the need to appear perfect at all times. I think she was really inspired by Amelia and Merritt’s friendship, and I don’t think she has had a female friendship like that in her life, so I’m hopeful for her that she’ll find one."

The Perfect Couple is now streaming on Netflix.