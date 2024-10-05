The Perfect Couple Season 2 Status Addressed by Showrunner

Series creator Jenna Lamia spoke on the prospects of a Season 2 of The Perfect Couple.

The Perfect Couple, which starred the seemingly ubiquitous Nicole Kidman, dropped onto Netflix in early September, where it quickly became a smash hit. Now, many fans are clamoring for even more of the series.

The plot concerns a fancy wedding weekend turned into a whodunnit when the body of a guest turns up on the shore (read more about the Perfect Couple murder here).

The Perfect Couple Showrunner on Potential Season 2

Netflix

During an interview with The Wrap, Jenna Lamia, showrunner for the Netflix adaptation of The Perfect Couple, was asked if there had been any discussions about taking the popular series into another season.

Perhaps surprisingly, Lamia did not flat-out deny the possibility of The Perfect Couple Season 2, though her response was decidedly coy:

"We had a blast making the first season, and you never know what the future will hold. There’s a lot of factors that would have to line up, but you never know."

Could Netflix Actually Make More of The Perfect Couple?

With the success of The Perfect Couple’s debut season, it is easy to imagine that Netflix may wish to capitalize on the show’s popularity.

The Perfect Couple was based on Elin Hilderbrand’s 2018 novel, also called The Perfect Couple. This means that, as far as adapting the story contained in the source material, the series did its job. To extend beyond the plot of the book, while certainly not unheard of, could yield mixed results.

Moreover, the show itself was billed as a limited series, indicating that it was to be a one-and-done.

At this time, Netflix has made no official comment on another season, and it’s possible that Jenna Lamia was simply being diplomatic when questioned about more episodes.

However, money talks. Although the source material well has run dry, there is seemingly no practical reason why more tales could be written for the highly dysfunctional Winbury family. Time will tell though.

All six episodes of The Perfect Couple are now streaming on Netflix.