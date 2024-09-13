The Perfect Couple Episode 5 Cast & Characters - Eve Hewson, Nicole Kidman & More (Photos)

Episode 5 of The Perfect Couple is the series' penultimate chapter and features notable stars such as Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

The Netflix drama takes place at an idyllic family wedding that is rocked by a surprise death, which turns all the guests into murder suspects. By Episode 5 the sights are narrowing on a possible killer and all the action goes down at Greer's (Kidman) book launch.

The Perfect Couple Episode 5 "Never Gonna Give You Up" premiered along with the rest of the season on Netflix on September 5.

Every Main Cast Member of The Perfect Couple Episode 5

Nicole Kidman - Greer Garrison Winbury

The matriarch of the Winbury family, Aquaman star Nicole Kidman plays Greer Garrison Winbury in The Perfect Couple.

Greer's intention in Episode 5 is to announce a new direction for her books, away from the Dash and Dolly series. However, the book launch ends up being something of a disaster after her husband, Tag (Schreiber), drunkenly stumbles in and reveals they are not, in fact, the perfect couple.

A flashback at the end of the episode reveals that Greer was watching Merritt (Meghann Fahy) on the beach the night she was murdered, which paints her as a likely suspect.

Liev Schreiber - Tag Winbury

Liev Schreiber stars in Episode 5 as Tag Winbury, Greer's husband and father to his three sons.

This episode sees Tag siloed from the rest of the story as he is questioned by the police as a suspect in Merritt's murder - the woman he was secretly having an affair with. He eventually escapes the police's grasp by providing a solid alibi and returns to drunkenly crash Greer's book launch.

It's also revealed via one of Tag's flashbacks that Merritt was pregnant with his child. While Tag initially claims he is happy, later he tells Merritt the timing is not right for them, and they have a fight, leading to Merritt storming away onto the beach.

Schreiber is an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee for his role in Ray Donovan.

Eve Hewson - Amelia Sacks

Eve Hewson stars as Amelia Sacks in The Perfect Couple, the soon-to-be bride to Benji Winbury.

In Episode 5, Amelia is dealing with the repercussions of kissing Shooter (Ishaan Khatter), her husband's best man. She and Benji are feuding, but end up making up and sleeping together at Greer's book launch.

Hewson is known for her roles in Robin Hood (2018), The Luminaries, and Bad Sisters.

Billy Howle - Benji Winbury

Billy Howle, a British actor known for his roles in The Serpent and Under the Banner of Heaven, stars as the groom, Benji.

In the fifth episode of The Perfect Couple, Benji is dealing with his fiancé cheating on him with his best man. While the upcoming wedding looks like it is on the rocks, that changes when Benji and Amelia drunkenly get back together at the book launch.

Meghann Fahy - Merritt Monaco

This is not the first time Meghann Fahy has starred in a TV series about rich people embroiled in a murder mystery. The actress is perhaps best known for her role as Daphne in The White Lotus Season 2, but in The Perfect Couple she plays the victim, Merritt Monaco.

While Merritt was revealed to be dead in the first episode, Fahy continues to appear in the series via several flashbacks to the night she was murdered.

Episode 5 reveals that Merritt was pregnant with Tag's baby and the duo had an argument before the final flashback shows someone approaching Merritt from behind on the beach.

Donna Lynne Champlin - Nikki Henry

Naturally, with any murder mystery, a detective is doing the work to solve it all. In The Perfect Couple that is Donna Lynee Champlin's character, Nikki Henry.

Nikki spends much of her time in Episode 5 questioning Tag about his whereabouts on the night of Merritt's murder. Eventually, he is released after coming up with a solid alibi.

Champlin is known for her role as Paula in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Jack Reynor - Thomas Winbury

Another of the siblings in the Winbury family is Thomas, the eldest brother played by Jack Reynor (Midsommar, The Peripheral).

Thomas is married to Abby (Dakota Fanning) and is preparing to be a father, although he has long been having an affair with another woman, Isabel (Isabella Adjani).

Michael Beach - Dan Carter

Joining Nikki in her investigation of the Winbury's is Chief of Police in Nantucket Dan Carter.

In Episode 5, Dan is one of the police officers responsible for interviewing Tag, where he reveals the drugs in Merritt's system had not been there for long when she was found on the beach.

Michael Beach is known for his roles in Tulsa King, Aquaman, and Sons of Anarchy.

Ishaan Khatter - Shooter Dival

Ishaan Khatter plays Shooter Dival in The Perfect Couple, the best friend and best man of the groom, Benji.

Shooter is at the heart of the controversy in Episode 5 after the betrothed couple breaks up over Amelia kissing Shooter the night before. This episode also reveals that Shooter belongs to an ever wealthier family than the Winbury's and has been hiding his wealth from Amelia.

Khatter is mostly recognizable from his Bollywood roles but has also shown up in the British series A Suitable Boy.

Sam Nivola - Will Winbury

Rounding out the Winbury heirs is the youngest sibling Will, played by Sam Nivola (Maestro, Eileen).

In Episode 5, Will has an interaction with his crush, Chloe, at the book launch. While she has to turn his offer of a date down due to work, Will is left with a note on a napkin from Chloe, which he is pleased about.

Mia Isaac - Chloe Carter

Mia Isaac appears throughout The Perfect Couple as Chloe Carter, the daughter of Chief of Police, Dan.

In Episode 5, Chloe is enlisted to work at Greer's book launch but still manages a sweet interaction with her love interest, Will.

Viewers may recognize Isaac from her roles in Black Cake or Gray Matter.

Dakota Fanning - Abby Winbury

Dakota Fanning will be a familiar name to many thanks to her roles in The Twilight Saga, Ripley, The Alienist, and Ripley, just to name a few.

In The Perfect Couple, Fanning stars as Abby, the pregnant wife of Benji's older brother, Thomas, who is dealing with her husband's infidelities.

In Episode 5, Abby is a friend to Amelia, who is struggling after her breakup and reveals to her the truth about Shooter's wealth.

Isabelle Adjani - Isabel Nallet

The wedding of Amelia and Benji invites many family friends from around Nantucket, including Isabel.

Isabel features heavily in the flashbacks in Episode 5, which reveal she comforted Merritt on the beach the night she died and after Merritt was upset that Tag would not leave Greer for her. Isabel can relate, seeing as she is also having an affair with a married man, Thomas.

A French actress, Adjani is known for appearing in Possession, Camille Claudel and The World is Yours.

Tim Bagley - Roger Pelton

Tim Bagley appears as Roger Pelton throughout The Perfect Couple, who has the job of a lifetime to undertake as Benji and Amelia's wedding planner.

Bagley is a comedian and is recognizable from roles in Grace and Frankie, Will & Grace, and Monk.

Adina Porter - Enid Collins

Adina Porter, star of True Blood, The 100, and American Horror Story, also makes an appearance in The Perfect Couple.

Porter plays Enid Collins, the editor of Greer's successful novel series. Understandably, Enid appears frequently in Episode 5 as she helps with Greer's book launch.

Thomas Flanagan - Broderick Graham

Thomas Flanagan appears in Episode 5 of The Perfect Couple as the mysterious Broderick Graham.

Broderick is seen trying to get Greer's attention in the episode (and her very much avoiding it). The police look into Broderick and learn that he is linked to the Turkish Mafia, that Shooter wired the man $300,000, and that a call was made to his phone from the Winbury house on the night that Merritt died.

Flanagan has appeared in other notable projects including Sons of Anarchy and Peaky Blinders.

Irina Dubova - Gosia

All wealthy families seemingly need a housekeeper, and Irina Dubova fills that role as Gosia in The Perfect Couple.

Dubova has also been seen in series such as The Americans and For All Mankind.

Nick Searcy - Deputy Carl

Rounding out the police element of The Perfect Couple is Nick Searcy's (Reagan, Justified) Deputy Carl.

Carl is instrumental in the reveal of Episode 5 that Greer made a call to Broderick Graham on the night of Merritt's death.

Dominic Burgess - Greg

Dominic Burgess appears in Episode 5 of The Perfect Couple as Greg. The actor is known for roles in American Horror Story and Feud: Bette and Joan.

Jeanine Mason - Hyacinth

Jeanine Mason joins The Perfect Couple as Hyacinth, a member of Greer's PR team. She is known for her roles in Roswell, New Mexico, and Grey's Anatomy.

Troy Iwata - Brad

Another actor appearing as one of Greer's PR managers in Episode 5 is Troy Iwata, who plays Brad. Iwata has been seen in WeCrashed and Dash & Lily.

Blair Baker - Bronwen Canals

Blair Baker appears in both Episode 3 and Episode 5 of The Perfect Couple as journalist, Bronwen Canals. Baker has also starred in Blue Bloods, Billions, and Bull.

The Perfect Couple is streaming on Netflix.