After fans finally learned who was responsible for killing Merritt in Netflix's The Perfect Couple, many looked back through the show to try to figure out why that person killed her.

The Perfect Couple is Netflix's newest mystery drama mini-series, bringing together a cast of A-listers such as Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Dakota Fanning.

The show follows a couple named Amelia (Eve Hewson) and Benji (Billy Howle) as they prepare for their wedding day but then find a dead body washed up on the beach, leaving the wedding guests as suspects.

Abby's Motive With Merritt?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Perfect Couple.

In The Perfect Couple's finale, it was revealed that Dakota Fanning's Abby killed Merritt just before the wedding was set to take place.

She did so by drugging Merritt's drink and then asking her if she wanted to go for a swim in the ocean. After Merritt agreed and the two were in the water, Abby began drowning Merritt, who was then too weak to fight back.

Abby's motive was tied to something a lot of real-life murders are - money.

In The Perfect Couple, it was revealed that Tag (the father of Abby's husband, Thomas) had a trust fund set up for each of his three sons, which they were to inherit after the youngest turned 18.

At the time of the wedding, Tag's youngest son would turn 18 in a few weeks, so Abby and Thomas were only days away from inheriting a lot of money.

In Abby's eyes, the money would fix many of their issues since they had fallen on hard times financially and were expecting a child (Abby was noticeably pregnant in the show, and the coming baby became a major plot point).

However, in a shocking twist, it was revealed that Merritt was secretly pregnant with Tag's fourth child.

Instead of Tag's sons and their families gaining access to their inheritance in a few weeks, Merritt's pregnancy meant they would have to wait another 18 years, which Abby couldn't do.

It is also important to mention that, with the arrival of Tag's other son with Merritt, the inheritance would have to be split four ways instead of three, meaning that Merritt and Thomas would not be getting as much money.

Since Abby found all of this out, she saw no better alternative than to kill Merritt since that would also result in the death of Tag's fourth child.

As Tag would no longer be expecting another child, the inheritance money would remain split between three parties and still be coming soon.

The Perfect Couple is streaming on Netflix.