James Spader's Ultron Rumored to Return in This New Marvel Movie

Ultron, Marvel Studios
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:

After being defeated by Earth's Mightiest Heroes during the Infinity Saga, a new rumor may have spoiled Ultron's (James Spader) return in the MCU's Phase 5

Phase 4 managed to bring back Ultron in a surprising way, showcasing the rogue AI in a brief appearance in Disney+'s What If...? animated series. 

Ultron's appearance in What If...? led many to believe that the MCU villain will eventually return. However, the villain did make his live-action comeback recently, but it was in a non-canon sequence in Disney Cruise's Avengers: Quantum Encounter. 

A past rumor hinted at Ultron's return, noting that the Avengers foe was not destroyed at the end of Age of Ultron and small shards of the program still remain "dormant" in the universe. 

Marvel Studios Set to Bring Back Ultron

According to the "trusted sources" of the Tales from the mod queue from the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit, James Spader is set to reprise his MCU role as Ultron in Armor Wars

Ultron
Marvel Studios

Plot details of Armor Wars are unknown, meaning Ultron may or may not act as the main villain of the movie. 

Spader last portrayed Ultron in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron

This story is developing. Please check back for updates! 

LATEST NEWS

The Batman 2 Gets Official Start Date Announcement
Shazam 2 Just Spoiled Its Justice League Cameo - With a Twist
Marvel Removed Ant-Man 3 Ending to Avoid Copying Avengers: Endgame
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Runtime Will Set New Franchise Record

TRENDING

First Look at Cate Blanchett's Hela Return Design for Season 2 of What If
The Last of Us Season 2: New Release Date Projections Revealed by Update
Anthony Mackie's Falcon Replacement Looks Jacked for Captain America 4 (Photo)
The Flash Movie Includes Grant Gustin’s Hero on New Film Guide
DC Spoils Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Return Plans With New Merch (Photo)