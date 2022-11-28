New MCU Movie Rumored to Bring Back Spider-Man: No Way Home Group

The MCU is rumored to bring back the Department of Damage Control (DODC) in a big way following its notable role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Before the Multiverse was truly unleashed in Phase 4's biggest movie, the Department of Damage Control (DODC) made its presence felt once the world found out about Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man. After first coming into play during Spider-Man: Homecoming to clean up the damage done during the Battle of New York in The Avengers, the DODC has remained a consistent presence throughout Phase 3 and Phase 4.

The group later returned as the primary antagonists in 2022's Ms. Marvel, which led to a full-blown battle at Kamala Khan's high school as she fully realized the extent of her powers.

Now, while Damage Control's next appearance will come in just a few months, the team is also rumored to be a part of another big movie much later in the Multiverse Saga.

Damage Control Rumored for New MCU Movie Appearance

Marvel

The Cosmic Circus shared a rumor that the Department of Damage Control is set to play a significant role in Marvel Studios' Armor Wars after their next appearance in Spring 2023's Secret Invasion.

While it's unclear if the group will be the primary antagonist in Armor Wars, they're said to be a big reason that Tony Stark's technology falls into the wrong hands.

How Will Damage Control Impact Armor Wars?

Marvel

As seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Damage Control took possession of Tony Stark's facilities and technology, which only complicated Peter Parker's life further considering how much Stark tech he used as part of his Spidey suits. While that movie limited Damage Control's reign to that specific story, Armor Wars could show them being even more dangerous than ever.

After being seen for a moment in the first trailer for Secret Invasion, Damage Control will come back alongside Don Cheadle as James Rhodes learns what happens when Stark Tech falls into dangerous hands. Whether the dangerous hands are only those of Damage Control or included with another big bad is still a mystery, but Armor Wars should give the organization its biggest role in the MCU to date.

And with Armor Wars now fully moving toward its eventual place as a movie rather than a Disney+ show, this new development should only add a new level of anticipation as more story details come to light.

Armor Wars is in the early stages of development, although it doesn't have a release date yet.